Max Financial Services Ltd Option Chain

1,077.65
(-1.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--840₹0.050%61,6000%
3,2000%₹182.7512.7%860--
00%₹163.90%900₹0.05-66.66%80,000-1.96%
2,4000%₹800%920₹0.05-75%26,400-17.5%
4,8000%₹76.60%940₹0.050%71,200-10.10%
11,2000%₹110.10%960₹0.05-75%1,48,000-22.26%
10,4000%₹770%980₹0.05-66.66%85,600-5.30%
66,400-9.78%₹36.05-51.28%1,000₹0.20%1,48,800-25%
1,20,800-3.20%₹12.75-76.6%1,020₹0.05-75%1,11,2002.20%
72,800-10.78%₹0.05-99.83%1,040₹0.05-90.9%68,800-34.35%
56,80012.69%₹0.05-99.55%1,060₹201,279.31%43,200-36.47%
51,200-46.21%₹0.05-98.64%1,080₹42214.6%27,200-40.35%
2,37,600-25%₹0.05-97.36%1,100₹58.681.42%72,000-8.16%
96,000-28.99%₹0.05-93.75%1,120₹50.15-0.09%24,8000%
78,400-51.24%₹0.05-85.71%1,140₹56.15-0.26%11,2000%
59,200-3.89%₹0.05-66.66%1,160₹87.450%8000%
50,4000%₹0.05-50%1,180₹101.70%4,8000%
1,50,400-1.57%₹0.05-50%1,200₹1330%3,2000%
20,800-3.70%₹0.050%1,220₹166.750%2,4000%
43,200-6.89%₹0.05-50%1,240₹124.50%1,6000%
1,90,4000%₹0.050%1,280--

