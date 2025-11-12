Max Financial Services net profit slips ~96% y-o-y

Max Financial Services reported a sharp decline of 96% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit at ₹4.1 Crore for Q2 FY26. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business reported a net profit of ₹113 Crore. The decline is mainly due to sluggish earnings from its life insurance arm, Axis Max Life.

The business reported a 13.90% year-on-year growth in its Net Interest Income (NII) at ₹131 Crore as compared to ₹115 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company said that the life insurance segment revenue for the quarter under review slipped to ₹9,790.70 Crore against ₹13,370.50 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

The segment profit also slipped to ₹23.70 Crore from ₹170.80 Crore in the Q2 FY25.

The company’s CEO Sumit Madan commented on the company’s performance that it continues to witness a robust momentum in Individual Adjusted First Year Premium and Value of New Business.

The business aims to bolster its position as the leading private life insurer.

The company registered a 23.30% y-o-y growth in its New Business Margin for the half-year ended September 2025. The business posted an increase of 27% year-on-year in its New Business Value.

The company also announced that during H1 FY26, it has successfully onboarded 31 new partners.

