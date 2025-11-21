Max Financial Services’ shares worth ₹270 Crore change hands

Max Financial Services’ 16 lakh shares changed hands in a block deal on Friday. The total shares represent 0.46% equity of the company. The block deal took place at a per share value of ₹1,681. This took the aggregate transaction value to ₹268 Crore.

On Thursday, reports suggested that Max Ventures Investment Holding will offload 0.46% stake in Max Financial Services in a block deal worth ₹270 Crore.

However, buyers and sellers of the deal are not officially disclosed yet. The floor price of the deal has been fixed at ₹1,675.70 per share.

At the end of September 2025 quarter, Max Ventures held 1.62% stake in the company.

For the September 2025 quarter, Max Financial Services posted a 96% decline in its net profit at ₹4.10 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, the business registered a net profit of ₹113 Crore. This was mainly due to lower earnings from its life insurance arm Axis Max Life.

The business registered a Net Interest Income (NII) growth of 13.90% to ₹131 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business registered a NII of ₹115 Crore.

At around 9.52 AM, Max Financial Services was trading 0.73% lower at ₹1,680.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,692.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,717.20, and ₹1,646.40, respectively.

