Max Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
31,688.41
21,483.3
22,221.49
21,514.16
14,000.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31,688.41
21,483.3
22,221.49
21,514.16
14,000.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.38
13.53
3.78
13.55
0.2
Total Income
31,719.79
21,496.83
22,225.27
21,527.71
14,000.43
Total Expenditure
31,210.22
20,996.33
21,970.3
20,997.87
13,685.37
PBIDT
509.57
500.5
254.97
529.84
315.06
Interest
32.83
28.22
15.49
0.22
0.21
PBDT
476.74
472.28
239.48
529.62
314.85
Depreciation
2.53
3.52
3.6
3.87
3.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
24.8
72.8
53.76
20.87
44.97
Deferred Tax
6.75
-3.48
7.52
15.16
0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
442.66
399.44
174.6
489.72
266.18
Minority Interest After NP
58.53
66.85
38.71
126.67
85.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
384.13
332.59
135.89
363.05
181.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
384.13
332.59
135.89
363.05
181.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.13
9.64
4.63
13.15
6.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
68.71
69.02
69.02
69.01
53.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.6
2.32
1.14
2.46
2.25
PBDTM(%)
1.5
2.19
1.07
2.46
2.24
PATM(%)
1.39
1.85
0.78
2.27
1.9
No Record Found
