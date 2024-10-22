Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Max Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. As per the disclosure attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 26 Jun 2024

Max Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending on June 30 2024. As per the disclosure attached (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 26 Mar 2024

Max Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 7 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company (both standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ending on March 31 2024. As per the disclosure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 20 Dec 2023