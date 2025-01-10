Dear Members,

Your directors are proud to present the 36th (Thirty-sixth) Boards Report of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL" or "the Company"), accompanied by the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the companys performance, achievements, and key highlights during the reporting period.

The presentation of audited financial statements signifies transparency and accountability, ensuring that stakeholders have access to accurate and reliable information regarding the companys financial health and performance.

The Boards Report includes insights into the companys strategic initiatives, operational performance, corporate governance practices, risk management, and future outlook.

Overall, the presentation of the Boards Report and audited financial statements demonstrates the companys commitment to transparency, good governance, and accountability, which are crucial pillars for building trust and confidence among stakeholders.

Standalone ReSultS

The highlights of the standalone financial results of your Company along with the previous years figures are as under:

( in crore)

Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Sale of services 16.60 20.32 Interest income 2.79 1.89 Net gain on fair value changes of mutual fund 2.04 28.35 Rental Income - 0.57 Gain on sale of investment property - 6.69 Revenue from operations 21.43 57.82 Other income 0.29 0.42 Total income 21.72 58.24 Expenses - - Employee benefits expenses 6.18 9.23 Other expenses 25.39 26.55 Depreciation and amortization expense 1.59 3.10 Finance costs 0.11 0.11 Total expenses 33.27 38.99 Profit before tax (11.55) 19.25 Tax expense (0.32) 5.38 Profit after tax for the year (11.23) 13.87 Other comprehensive income for the year (0.10) (0.06) Total comprehensive income (11.33) 13.81

Your Company is primarily engaged in the business of making and holding investments in its subsidiary, Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Max Life") and providing management consultancy services to group companies and accordingly, in terms of extant RBI guidelines, your Company is an Unregistered Core Investment Company (Unregistered CIC) as it does not meet the criteria stipulated by RBI for registration as a Systematically important CIC.

There is no change in the nature of Business during the FY 2023-24.

The net worth of your Company on a standalone basis reduced marginally by 0.2% to 6,752 crore as of March 31, 2024, as against 6,763 crore as of March 31, 2023. The decrease in the net worth was mainly on account of losses made during the year.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and applicable accounting standards, the audited consolidated financial statements are enclosed as part of this Annual Report.

In FY 2023-24, MFSL reported consolidated revenues of 46,618 crore, which grew by 48%, due to higher investment income. Excluding Investment Income, consolidated revenues grew 16%. The Gross Premiums at 29,529 crore, grew by 17% compared to the previous year. The Company reported a consolidated Profit after Tax of 393 crore, which is lower by 13% compared to the previous year due to a shift in product mix.

Max Life AUM as of March 31, 2024, crossed 1,50,000 crores and stood at 1,50,836 crore, a rise of 23% over the previous year, owing to the increased scale of business and higher investment income. The Market Consistent Embedded value of Max Life as of March 31, 2024, was 19,494 crore, with an Operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) of 20.2% and the value of a new business at 1,973 crore has grown 1%, year on year.

The highlights of the consolidated financial results of your Company, and its subsidiaries, viz., Max Life Insurance Company Limited, Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited, and Max Financial Employees Welfare Trust are as under:

( in crore)

Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Policyholders Income from Life Insurance operations 46,116.84 31,050.62 Interest Income 370.29 302.12 Net gain on fair value changes 73.56 39.34 Dividend Income 3.19 3.10 Rental Income 6.75 6.46 Gain on sale of investment property - 6.69 Sale of services 5.60 4.34 Revenue from operations 46,576.23 31,412.67 Other income 42.09 18.39 Total income 46,618.32 31,431.06 Expenses Policyholders Expenses of Life Insurance operations 46,075.11 30,788.74 Employee benefits expenses 35.05 29.23 Other expenses 51.41 44.38 Impairment on financial instruments (4.92) (0.59) Finance costs 43.64 37.46 Depreciation and amortization expense 3.19 4.63 Total expenses 46,203.48 30,903.85 Profit before tax 414.84 527.21 Tax expense 22.23 75.31 Profit after tax for the year (including non-controlling interests) 392.61 451.90 Other comprehensive income for the year 2.11 (7.97) Total comprehensive income (after tax) 394.72 443.93 Total comprehensive income attributable to Owners of the company 340.11 378.49 Non-controlling interests 54.61 65.44

MATERIALCH ANGESAFF ECTING FINANCIALP OSITION

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company i.e., March 31, 2024, and the date of the Directors report i.e., May 7, 2024.

In terms of the approval accorded by the shareholders earlier on September 27, 2023, Axis Bank subscribed to 6.02% equity shares of Max Life for an aggregate share consideration of Rs. 1,612 crore on April 17, 2024 and correspondingly, MFSLs equity stake in Max Life had come down to 80.98% effective April 17, 2024.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES & JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

As of March 31, 2024, your Company had two operating subsidiaries viz., Max Life Insurance Company Limited, a material subsidiary company and Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited and one special purpose entity, Max Financial Employees Welfare Trust. There were no other associate or joint venture companies.

The report containing salient features of the financial statements of all subsidiaries companies and employees welfare Trust, included in the consolidated financial statements, presented in Form AOC 1 is attached to this report as Annexure 1, as per Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

Further, a detailed update on the business achievements of Max Life is furnished as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis section which forms part of this Annual Report.

As provided in Section 136 of the Act, the financial statements and other documents of the subsidiaries of the Company are not attached to the financial statements of the Company. The complete set of financial statements, including financial statements of the subsidiaries of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.maxfinancialservices. com. These documents will also be available for inspection during business hours at the registered office of the Company.

MATERIAL UNLISTED SUBSIDIARY

In terms of the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations), your Company has a policy for determining ‘Material Subsidiary and the said policy is available at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies Your Company has one material subsidiary, viz., Max Life Insurance Company Limited.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

The Board of Directors of your Company has approved a Dividend Distribution Policy in line with Regulation 43A of SEBI Listing Regulations. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to reserve during the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Company did not issue any fresh issue of shares during the current year under review. The paid-up share capital of the Company as of March 31, 2024, stood at 69,02,29,542/-(Rupees Sixty-nine crore two lakhs twenty-nine thousand five hundred forty-two only) comprising 34,51,14,771 equity shares of 2/- each.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION PLANS

Your Company has a stock option plan, viz. Max Financial Employees Stock Option Plan 2022 (‘2022 Plan). Max Financial Employees Stock Option Plan - 2022 was approved by the Shareholders of the Company on May 9, 2022. This 2022 Plan does not contemplate the issue of any fresh shares. The Company established a separate Trust, viz., Max Financial Employees Welfare Trust (‘Trust). The Trust shall acquire shares of the Company in the secondary market, hold and transfer to option holders upon exercise of vested options.

The Company granted 15,04,623 options on June 22, 2022, to the employees of Max Life, which would entitle the option-holders to acquire one equity share of Rs. 2/- each for cash from Max Financial Employees Welfare Trust at an Exercise Price of Rs. 808.97 per option payable to ESOP Trust and that the aforesaid options shall be vested in a graded manner. The Company further granted 2,00,973 options on May 12, 2023, to the employees of Max Life, which would entitle the option-holders to acquire one equity share of Rs. 2/- each for cash from Max Financial Employees Welfare Trust at an Exercise Price of Rs. 632.99 per option payable to ESOP Trust and that the aforesaid options shall be vested in a graded manner. The Company forfeited 2,14,024 options granted earlier under 2022 Plan during the year. The 2022 Plan is administered by the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company. Disclosures as required under SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 are enclosed in this report as Annexure 2.

In addition, the Company had an Employee Stock Option Plan instituted effective October 1, 2003 (‘The 2003 Plan). The 2003 Plan came into effect on October 1, 2003, and was valid for a period of 20 years up to September 30, 2023. There are no outstanding options in terms of the 2003 Plan. All options that were granted and vested with the option-holders were exercised within the exercise period.

A certificate from the Secretarial Auditors confirming that the 2022 plan of the Company has been implemented in accordance with the applicable SEBI Regulations shall be placed before the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIALP ERSONNEL

As of the date of this report, the Board of Directors of your Company comprises 10 (Ten) members with all being Non-Executive Directors of which 6 (Six) are Independent Directors. Mr. Analjit Singh (DIN: 00029641), Chairman of the Company is a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Promoter Director. Further, in terms of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Analjit Singh and Mr. Sahil Vachani are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. They have offered themselves for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Brief profiles of the directors are given in the Annual Report. The Board met five times during the financial year 2023-24 as detailed below. The details of participation of Directors in the said meetings are captured in detail in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report

S. No. Date Board Strength No. of Directors present 1 May 12, 2023 10 10 2 August 9, 2023 10 9 3 October 31, 2023 10 9 4 December 4, 2023 10 10 5 February 6, 2024 10 10

The details regarding the number of meetings attended by each Director during the year under review have been furnished in the Corporate Governance Report attached as part of this Annual Report.

During the year under review, Mr. V Krishnan, who was earlier the Company Secretary of the Company was appointed as the ‘Manager under the Companies Act, 2013, designated as Principal Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2023 and Mr. Piyush Soni has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance officer w.e.f July 1, 2023. As of the date of this Report, Mr. V. Krishnan, Principal Officer, Mr. Amrit Pal Singh, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Piyush Soni, Company Secretary & Compliance officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

STATEMENT OF DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 25 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the following Non-Executive Directors are categorized as Independent Directors of the Company: Mr. Aman Mehta (DIN: 00009364), Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal (DIN: 00040000), Mr. Jai Arya (DIN: 08270093), Sir Richard Stagg (DIN: 07176980), Mr. K. Narasimha Murthy (DIN: 00023046) and Mrs. Gauri Padmanabhan (DIN: 01550668).

The Company has received confirmation of independence from all the above-mentioned Independent Directors as per Section 149(7) of the Act and applicable SEBI Listing Regulations confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence. Further, pursuant to Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed their registration with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) database.Top of FormBottom of Form.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OFD IRECTORS

The Company has the following committees which have been established as a part of the best corporate governance practices and are in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. A detailed note on the same is provided under the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

1. Audit Committee:

The Audit Committee met four times during the financial year 2023-24, viz. on May 12, 2023, August 9, 2023, October 31, 2023, and February 6, 2024. As of the date of this report, the Committee comprises of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal (Chairman), Mr. Aman Mehta, Mr. Mitsuru Yasuda, and Mr. K Narasimha Murthy. All the recommendations by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee met twice during the financial year 2023-24, viz. on May 12, 2023, and February 6, 2024. As of the date of this report, the Committee comprises of Mr. Aman Mehta (Chairman), Mr. Analjit Singh, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal, Mr. Hideaki Nomura, Mr. Jai Arya and Sir Richard Stagg.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Committee met once during the financial year 2023-24, viz. on February 2, 2024. As of the date of this report, the Committee comprises of Mr. Sahil Vachani (Chairman), Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal and Mr. Mitsuru Yasuda.

4. Risk Management Committee:

The Committee met thrice during the financial year 2023-24, viz. on April 13, 2023, August 9, 2023, and February 2, 2024. As of the date of this report, the Committee comprises Mr. Aman Mehta (Chairman), Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal, Mr. Jai Arya and Mr. Mitsuru Yasuda.

5. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

The provision under section 135 of the Act, w.r.t constitution of CSR Committee, does not apply to the Company and that CSR functions for the Company are discharged directly by its Board of Directors as and when required.

6. Independent Directors:

The Board of Directors includes six Independent Directors as of March 31, 2024, viz. Mr. Aman Mehta, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mittal, Mr. Jai Arya, Sir Richard Stagg, Mr. K. Narasimha Murthy, and Mrs. Gauri Padmanabhan.

The Independent Directors had separate meetings on May 12, 2023, and May 7, 2024. The meetings were conducted to:

a) Review the performance of non-independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

b) Review the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and non-executive Directors; and

c) Assess the quality, quantity, and timeliness of the flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to perform their duties effectively and reasonably.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

As per the requirements of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, a formal Annual Evaluation process has been carried out to evaluate the performance of the Board, the Committees of the Board, and the Individual Directors including the Chairperson. The Board of Directors has diligently followed the necessary procedures for evaluating its performance, as well as that of its committees and individual members, in compliance with the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, using an online survey mechanism through Diligent Boards.

The affirmation of the integrity, expertise, and experience of the Independent Directors reflects positively on their contributions to the company. Furthermore, the acknowledgment of the commitment to good governance and continuous improvement by the Board and its members is commendable, as it indicates a proactive approach to ensuring the organizations success and growth.

The review concluded by affirming that the Board as a whole as well as its chairman, all of its members, individually, and the Committees of the Board continued to display a commitment to good governance by ensuring a constant improvement of processes and procedures and contributed their best in the overall growth of the organization.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Company is primarily engaged in growing and nurturing business investment as a holding company in the business of life insurance and providing management advisory services to group companies. The remuneration of employees is competitive with the market and rewards high performers across levels. The remuneration to Directors, Principal Officer, Key Managerial Personnel, and Senior Management is a balance between fixed, incentive pay, and a long-term equity program based on the performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals and is reviewed periodically and approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.

Details pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(1) and Rule 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are attached to this report as Annexure 3A and Annexure 3B.

As of March 31, 2024, there were 10 (Ten) employees on the rolls of the Company.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

In adherence to the provisions of Sections 134(3(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Act, the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee had approved a policy on Directors appointment and remuneration. The said policy includes terms of appointment, criteria for determining qualifications, performance evaluation, and other matters. A copy of the same is available on the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

CORPORATE SOCIALR ESPONSIBILITY ("CSR")

The Company is not required to constitute a CSR Committee under section 135 of the Act, and a copy of the duly adopted CSR policy is available on the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

The CSR Policy comprises a Vision and Mission Statement, philosophy, and objectives. It also explains the governance structure along with clarity on roles and responsibilities.

In terms of Section 135 of the Act read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, all Companies meeting the prescribed threshold criteria, i.e., a net worth of 500 crore or more or a turnover of 1,000 crore or more or net profits of 5 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year are required to spend at least 2% of the average net profits of the Company for the immediately preceding three financial years.

As per rule 2(h) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, any dividend received from other companies in India, which are already covered and comply with the provisions of the CSR, shall not be included for the purposes of computation of ‘net profits for a company. Accordingly, dividend income received by MFSL from Max Life for FY 2021-22 is not included in computing the limits for CSR contribution to be made by the MFSL as Max Life already contributes to CSR. Based on the average net profits of the 3 preceding FYs, MFSL has generated an average net profit of Rs 0.7 Cr in the last 3 years. MFSL is therefore required to make CSR contribution ~ Rs1.4 Lacs during the FY 2024-25.

POLICYF OR PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

Your Company has a requisite policy for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, which is available on the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies The comprehensive policy ensures gender equality and the right to work with dignity for all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, and trainees) of the Company. Your company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. No case was reported to the Committee during the year under review.

LOANS, GUARANTEES, OR INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES

The details of loans given, and investments made by the company pursuant to the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are provided in Note No. 34 to the standalone financial statements of the Company for FY 2023-24.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI Listing Regulations, a review of the performance of the Company, including those of your Companys subsidiaries, viz., Max Life and Max Life Pension Fund Management Limited, is provided in the Management Discussion & Analysis section, which forms part of this Annual Report.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has complied with all the mandatory requirements of Corporate Governance specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India through Part C of Schedule V of Listing Regulations. As required by the said Clause, a separate report on Corporate Governance forms part of the Annual Report of the Company.

A certificate from the Non-Executive Director, Manager and Chief Financial Officer on compliance with Part B of Schedule II of SEBI Listing Regulations forms part of the Corporate Governance Report as Annexure II. Further, a certificate from M/s Chandrasekaran Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance pursuant to Part E of Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations is Annexed to the Corporate Governance Report as Annexure III.

Copies of various policies adopted by the Company are available on the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

STATUTORYAU DITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

Pursuant to Sections 139 & 142 of the Act, M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 301003E/ E3000050) be and is hereby appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years from the conclusion of this 35th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 40th Annual General Meeting to be held In the calendar year 2028. They continue as the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

There are no audit qualifications, reservations, disclaimers or adverse remarks, or reporting of fraud in the Statutory Auditors Report given by M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 annexed in this Annual Report.

Further, during the year under review, the auditors have not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Act, and therefore, no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

SECRETARIALAUDITORS AND SECRETARIALAUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act, your Company had appointed M/s Chandrasekaran Associates practicing Company Secretaries, New Delhi as its Secretarial Auditors to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for FY 2023-24. The Company provided all assistance and facilities to the Secretarial Auditor for conducting their audit. The Report of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2023-24 is annexed to this report as Annexure 4.

There are no audit qualifications, reservations, disclaimers, or adverse remarks in the said Secretarial Audit Report. However, there were two observations on procedural matters for which the responses from the management were included in the said secretarial audit report.

Your Company complies with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Further, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, the material subsidiary of the Company has undergone a Secretarial Audit for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by M/s Chandrasekaran Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, New Delhi is enclosed as Annexure 5.

I NTERNA LAU DITORS

The Company follows a robust Internal Audit process, and audits are conducted on a regular basis, throughout the year, as per the agreed audit plan. During the year under review, M/s MGC, Global Risk Advisory LLP was re-appointed as Internal Auditors for conducting the Internal Audit of key functions and assessment of Internal Financial Controls, etc.

INTERNAL FINANCIALC ONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed. The Management has reviewed the existence of various risk-based controls in the Company and also tested the key controls towards the assurance of compliance for the present fiscal.

In the opinion of the Board, the existing internal control framework is adequate and commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company. Further, the testing of the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting has also been carried out independently by the Statutory Auditors as mandated under the provisions of the Act. During the year under review, there were no instances of fraud reported by the auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your company takes a proactive approach to risk management, recognizing it as an integral aspect of its business operations.

The establishment of a dedicated Risk Management Committee, along with a core team of senior management, demonstrates a structured and comprehensive approach to identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks.

The categorization of risks into Strategic, Operational, Compliance, and Financial & Reporting categories under the Risk Management policy provides clarity and guidance for managing different types of risks that may affect business performance. This framework likely helps in prioritizing risk management efforts and ensures a systematic approach to risk mitigation across the organization.

There are no risks which, in the opinion of the Board, threaten the very existence of your Company. However, some of the challenges/risks faced by its subsidiary have been dealt with in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis section, forming part of this Annual Report.

Overall, your company has a robust risk management framework in place, supported by clear policies, dedicated committees, and active involvement from senior management. This proactive stance towards risk management is essential for safeguarding the companys interests and ensuring sustainable business growth.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has implemented a Whistle Blower Policy as part of its vigil mechanism. This policy provides a formal channel for employees and stakeholders to raise concerns about unethical practices, fraud, or violations of the companys code of conduct.

The assurance of strict confidentiality and non-discrimination for individuals who raise genuine concerns fosters a culture of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct within the organization. Employees need to feel safe and protected when reporting misconduct, and this policy helps to create an environment where such concerns can be addressed without fear of retaliation.

By having a Whistle Blower Policy in place, your company demonstrates its commitment to upholding ethical standards and ensuring that any issues or irregularities are promptly identified and addressed. This proactive approach to governance contributes to building trust among stakeholders and maintaining the companys reputation for integrity and compliance.

The said Policy, covering all employees, Directors, and other people having an association with the Company, is hosted on the Companys website at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

A brief note on Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is also provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

COST RECORDS

Your Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted or renewed any deposits from the public.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Act, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

DETAILS OF THE APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE N I SOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the period under review, no application was made by or against the company, and accordingly, no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITHR ELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis, except an ongoing transaction with Max Life Insurance Company Limited for allowing usage of trademarks without any consideration for which approval has already been obtained from shareholders of the Company in 2016 for the said transaction.

Further, the members of the Company had approved the material-related party transaction between Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Max Life"), a material subsidiary of the Company and its related party, viz., Axis Bank Limited for subscription of equity shares of Max Life by Axis Bank Limited, on a preferential allotment basis aggregating to INR 1611,99,99,943/- (Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred and Eleven Crores Ninety Nine Lakhs Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty Three) on September 27, 2023 through postal ballot process.

Form AOC-2 furnishing particulars of contracts or arrangements entered by the Company with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, is annexed to this report as Annexure 6.

The details of all the Related Party Transactions form part of Note No. 33 to the standalone financial statements attached to this Annual Report.

The Policy on the materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at https://maxfinancialservices.com/investorrelations?category=CorporatePolicies

BUSINESSR ESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITYR EPORT

In terms of Clause 34(2)(f) of SEBI Regulations, a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, on various initiatives taken by the Company and its material subsidiary, Max Life, is enclosed in this report as Annexure 7.

PARTICULARS OFCONSERVATION OFENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The information on the conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings & outgo as stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as follows:

a) Conservation of Energy

(i) the steps taken or impact on the conservation of energy: Regular efforts are made to conserve energy through various means such as the use of low energy-consuming lighting, etc.;

(ii) the steps taken by the Company for using alternate sources of energy: Since your Company is not an energy-intensive unit, utilization of alternate sources of energy may not be feasible; and

(iii) capital investment on energy conservation equipment:

Nil.

b) Technology Absorption

Your Company is not engaged in manufacturing activities, therefore there is no specific information to be furnished in this regard.

There was no expenditure incurred on Research and Development during the period under review.

c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The foreign exchange earnings and outgo are given below:

Total Foreign Exchange earned Nil Total Foreign Exchange used 283.75 Lakhs

ANNUALR ETURN

The Annual Return as of March 31, 2024, under Section 92(3) of the Act read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, can be accessed at the website of the Company at https://maxfinancialservices.com/static/uploads/financials/annual-return-2024.pdf

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, it is hereby confirmed that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, there were no such significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals that could impact the going concern status and the companys operations in the future.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND SHARES TO THE I NVE STOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company had paid a Final Dividend in FY 2015-16, and the unpaid dividend was transferred to the separate bank account in the same year for the aforesaid dividend. After the completion of Seven years, the unpaid amount still lying in the said account was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, along with respective shares on which such dividend remained unpaid on October 18, 2023.

UNCLAIMED SHARES

Regulation 39(4) of the SEBI Listing Regulations inter alia requires every listed company to comply with a certain procedure in respect of shares issued by it in physical form, pursuant to a public issue or any other issue and which remained unclaimed for any reason whatsoever.

The face value of the shares of the Company was split from 10/- each to 2/- each in the year 2007. Certain share certificates were returned undelivered and were lying unclaimed. The Company had sent necessary reminders to concerned shareholders, and subsequently, such shares were transferred to the Unclaimed Suspense Account. The voting rights on the equity shares lying in the said Unclaimed Suspense Account shall remain frozen till the rightful owner claims such shares. Further, all corporate benefits in terms of securities accruing on the said unclaimed shares viz. bonus shares, split, etc., if any, shall also be credited to the said Unclaimed Suspense Account.

The concerned shareholder(s) are requested to write to the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent to claim the said equity shares. On receipt of such claim, additional documents may be called for and subject to its receipt and verification, the said shares lying in the said Unclaimed Suspense Account shall be transferred to the depository account provided by the concerned shareholder(s) or the Letter of Confirmation shall be delivered to the registered address of the concerned shareholder(s). The details of Equity Shares held in the Unclaimed Suspense Account are as follows:

S. No. Particulars No. of Shareholders No. of Equity Shares 1. The Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares originally lying in the Unclaimed Suspense Account (as at the beginning of the financial year i.e., April 1, 2023) 200 57,835 2. Number of shareholders who approached the listed entity for transfer of shares from the Unclaimed Suspense Account during the year *65 19,790 3. Number of shareholders to whom the shares were transferred from the Unclaimed Suspense Account, during the year *65 19,790 4. The aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the Suspense Account (as of the end of the financial year i.e., March 31, 2024) 135 38,045

*This includes 19,440 equity shares comprising 63 shareholders which were transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Till the date of this report, the Company had approved 2068 such claims from shareholders for 4,37,265 shares, for transfer of the shareholding back to the shareholders from the Unclaimed Suspense Account in Demat form.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements within the report, especially those found in the Management Discussion and Analysis section, which describe the companys or subsidiarys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations, may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the purview of applicable laws and regulations.

Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors such as changes in market conditions, regulatory environments, economic conditions, competitive pressures, technological advancements, and other unforeseen circumstances.

Therefore, readers and stakeholders should exercise caution when interpreting forward-looking statements and should not unduly rely on them for making investment decisions or forming expectations about future performance. The company cannot guarantee that the outcomes or events described in these statements will materialize as anticipated.

The company may not update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and disclaims any obligation to do so. This disclaimer serves to remind readers of the inherent uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and underscores the companys commitment to transparency and prudent disclosure practices.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

A companys success is often a result of the collective efforts of its team, and acknowledging their contributions is essential for fostering a positive work environment.

Your Directors would like to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by its management and its employees that enabled the Company to achieve impressive growth.

Your Directors also acknowledge with thanks the cooperation and assistance received from various agencies of the Central and State Governments, Financial Institutions and Banks, Shareholders, Joint Venture partners, and all other business associates. Such acknowledgment strengthens relationships and fosters goodwill among key stakeholders, which is vital for sustaining long-term partnerships and achieving mutual goals. By expressing appreciation to all those who have contributed to the companys growth and success, your Directors not only demonstrate humility but also reinforce a culture of gratitude and appreciation within the organization. This, in turn, can help to inspire continued dedication and commitment from all stakeholders as the company moves forward.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Max Financial Services Limited