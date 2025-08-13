iifl-logo

Juniper Hotels Q1 Net Profit Slips 23% to ₹9 Crore

13 Aug 2025 , 10:39 AM

Juniper Hotels Ltd announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit. The profit reported at ₹9 crore. This is compared to ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

The fall in profit was mainly due to an exceptional loss related to a fire incident. This happened at the company’s under-construction property in Bengaluru. Revenue from operations increased 10.5% YoY to ₹220.7 crore. This is up from ₹199.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA rose 27.3% YoY to ₹79.8 crore from ₹62.7 crore. Operating margin improved to 36.2% during Q1 FY26. This is compared to 31.4% in Q1 FY25.

The company recognised an exceptional loss of ₹17.14 crore in Q1 FY26 on account of the damage caused by the April fire at the Bengaluru project. Juniper Hotels confirmed that the property is adequately insured and has already received an interim payment of ₹5 crore from the insurer.

The final insurance settlement will be determined after the restoration work at the damaged property is completed. The company’s board approved the reconstitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, with effect from August 12, 2025.

