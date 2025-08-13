iifl-logo

Indices may open higher on Aug 13, 2025

13 Aug 2025 , 08:48 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a strong opening on August 13, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was trading around 24,634, 115 points higher earlier this morning.

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on August 12.

At close, the Sensex was down 368.49 points at 80,235.59. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 97.65 points at 24,487.40.

Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, M&M, and NTCP were among major gainers on the Nifty. On the contrary, the losers were Bajaj Finance, HUL, Trent, HDFC Bank, and Nestle.

In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap index was down 0.2%, and the smallcap index ended flat.

Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front. The auto, pharma, metal, oil & gas, IT, media rose 0.3-0.7%. However, the realty, FMCG, bank, consumer durables fell 0.5% each.

Global  markets:

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday.

At 7.50 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was up by 12.92 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 536.56 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 287.95 points.

The U.S stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. The Nasdaq surged 296.50 points to 21,681.90. The S&P 500 jumped 72.31 points to 6,445.76. Meanwhile, the Dow shot up 483.52 points or 1.1% to 44,458.61.

