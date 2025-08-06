iifl-logo

Castrol India Q2 Profit Rises 5% YoY, Declares Interim Dividend

6 Aug 2025 , 09:52 AM

Castrol India reported rise in profit for the April–June quarter. The company reported its net earnings at ₹244 crore, compared to ₹232 crore in the same period last year. The company, which follows a January-to-December accounting year, also posted revenue of ₹1,497 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of around 7.2%.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose to ₹350 crore, higher than ₹321.5 crore a year ago. However, margins stayed flat at 23.4%. Castrol reported first-half revenue (Jan–June 2025) at ₹2,919 crore, up 7% year-on-year. EBITDA for H1CY25 stood at ₹657 crore. Net profit for the six-month period came in at ₹477 crore, showing a 6.5% growth over last year’s levels.

Backed by consistent performance, the company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share (face value ₹5). The dividend’s record date is August 11. The company expects to make payments by September 3, as per its earlier communication.

Kedar Lele, Castrol India’s Managing Director, said the company delivered a “steady” second quarter, building on early-year momentum, even as the broader macro backdrop remained uncertain. He pointed to efforts in expanding rural reach and industrial presence, along with growing partnerships with OEMs.

Lele also highlighted moves toward circular product innovation, positioning the company for long-term shifts in customer preferences and sustainability goals.

