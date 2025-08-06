Castrol India Q2 Profit Rises 5% YoY, Declares Interim Dividend

Castrol India reported rise in profit for the April–June quarter. The company reported its net earnings at ₹244 crore, compared to ₹232 crore in the same period last year. The company, which follows a January-to-December accounting year, also posted revenue of ₹1,497 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of around 7.2%.
At the operating level, EBITDA rose to ₹350 crore, higher than ₹321.5 crore a year ago. However, margins stayed flat at 23.4%. Castrol reported first-half revenue (Jan–June 2025) at ₹2,919 crore, up 7% year-on-year. EBITDA for H1CY25 stood at ₹657 crore. Net profit for the six-month period came in at ₹477 crore, showing a 6.5% growth over last year’s levels.
Backed by consistent performance, the company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share (face value ₹5). The dividend’s record date is August 11. The company expects to make payments by September 3, as per its earlier communication.
Kedar Lele, Castrol India’s Managing Director, said the company delivered a “steady” second quarter, building on early-year momentum, even as the broader macro backdrop remained uncertain. He pointed to efforts in expanding rural reach and industrial presence, along with growing partnerships with OEMs.
Lele also highlighted moves toward circular product innovation, positioning the company for long-term shifts in customer preferences and sustainability goals.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.