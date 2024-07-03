Summary

Castrol India Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name of Indrol Lubricants and Specialities Pvt. Ltd. The Company is a part of Castrol Limited UK (part of BP Group). BP through its wholly owned subsidiary, Castrol Limited UK holds 51% stake in Castrol India. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & marketing of automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. It has three manufacturing plants located at Patalganga in Maharashtra, Paharpur in West Bengal and Silvassa (Union Territory). Castrol India provides a high performance range of products and services across automotive, industrial and marine and energy segments. It is the market leader in the retail automotive lubricant segment, providing iconic, high performance brands like Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol GTX for passenger cars; Castrol Power1 and Castrol Activ for motorcycles and Castrol CRB, Castrol RX and Castrol VECTON for trucks, amongst various others including specialty products. The company also offers a complete range of products for industrial applications and is market leader in corrosion preventives and metal cutting fluids segment.In the year 1982, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company set up a modern blending plant and brake fluid plant at Patalganga. In the year 1985, the company commissioned the brake fluid plant and the lube oil blending plant. In June 27, 1986, they commissioned the second Phase of

