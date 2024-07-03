SectorChemicals
Open₹202
Prev. Close₹202.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,786.62
Day's High₹202.8
Day's Low₹193.47
52 Week's High₹284.4
52 Week's Low₹166.05
Book Value₹28.08
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,278
P/E22.27
EPS9.08
Divi. Yield3.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
494.56
494.56
494.56
494.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,627.13
1,391.47
1,150.95
919.67
Net Worth
2,121.69
1,886.03
1,645.51
1,414.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
4,192.06
2,996.92
3,876.82
3,904.55
yoy growth (%)
39.87
-22.69
-0.71
8.93
Raw materials
-2,058.82
-1,266.34
-1,747.65
-1,906.56
As % of sales
49.11
42.25
45.07
48.82
Employee costs
-231.99
-219.81
-213.08
-203.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
1,029.28
785.36
1,146.91
1,098.42
Depreciation
-82.7
-86.62
-69.74
-55.57
Tax paid
-271.19
-202.42
-319.54
-390.06
Working capital
219.32
1.98
193.63
170.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.87
-22.69
-0.71
8.93
Op profit growth
30.93
-29.39
7.68
3.64
EBIT growth
30.67
-31.23
4.41
2.63
Net profit growth
30.04
-29.54
16.8
2.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Gopalakrishnan
Nominee
Sashi Mukundan
Independent Director
Uday Khanna
Independent Director
Sangeeta Talwar
Independent Director
Rakesh Mahkija
Managing Director
Sandeep Sangwan
Nominee
Udayan Sen
Whole Time Director & CFO
Deepesh Baxi
Whole-time Director
Mayank Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemangi Ghag
Whole-time Director
Saugata Basuray
Nominee
Kartikeya Dube
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Castrol India Ltd
Summary
Castrol India Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name of Indrol Lubricants and Specialities Pvt. Ltd. The Company is a part of Castrol Limited UK (part of BP Group). BP through its wholly owned subsidiary, Castrol Limited UK holds 51% stake in Castrol India. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & marketing of automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. It has three manufacturing plants located at Patalganga in Maharashtra, Paharpur in West Bengal and Silvassa (Union Territory). Castrol India provides a high performance range of products and services across automotive, industrial and marine and energy segments. It is the market leader in the retail automotive lubricant segment, providing iconic, high performance brands like Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol GTX for passenger cars; Castrol Power1 and Castrol Activ for motorcycles and Castrol CRB, Castrol RX and Castrol VECTON for trucks, amongst various others including specialty products. The company also offers a complete range of products for industrial applications and is market leader in corrosion preventives and metal cutting fluids segment.In the year 1982, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company set up a modern blending plant and brake fluid plant at Patalganga. In the year 1985, the company commissioned the brake fluid plant and the lube oil blending plant. In June 27, 1986, they commissioned the second Phase of
Read More
The Castrol India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Castrol India Ltd is ₹19278.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Castrol India Ltd is 22.27 and 9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Castrol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Castrol India Ltd is ₹166.05 and ₹284.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Castrol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.40%, 3 Years at 17.68%, 1 Year at 6.79%, 6 Month at -16.86%, 3 Month at -14.26% and 1 Month at -4.78%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.