Castrol India Ltd Share Price

194.9
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202
  • Day's High202.8
  • 52 Wk High284.4
  • Prev. Close202.16
  • Day's Low193.47
  • 52 Wk Low 166.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,786.62
  • P/E22.27
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value28.08
  • EPS9.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,278
  • Div. Yield3.71
View All Historical Data
Castrol India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

202

Prev. Close

202.16

Turnover(Lac.)

5,786.62

Day's High

202.8

Day's Low

193.47

52 Week's High

284.4

52 Week's Low

166.05

Book Value

28.08

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19,278

P/E

22.27

EPS

9.08

Divi. Yield

3.71

Castrol India Ltd Corporate Action

1 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Feb, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Castrol India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Castrol India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 510.00%

Foreign: 51.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.23%

Institutions: 25.23%

Non-Institutions: 23.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Castrol India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,627.13

1,391.47

1,150.95

919.67

Net Worth

2,121.69

1,886.03

1,645.51

1,414.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

4,192.06

2,996.92

3,876.82

3,904.55

yoy growth (%)

39.87

-22.69

-0.71

8.93

Raw materials

-2,058.82

-1,266.34

-1,747.65

-1,906.56

As % of sales

49.11

42.25

45.07

48.82

Employee costs

-231.99

-219.81

-213.08

-203.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

1,029.28

785.36

1,146.91

1,098.42

Depreciation

-82.7

-86.62

-69.74

-55.57

Tax paid

-271.19

-202.42

-319.54

-390.06

Working capital

219.32

1.98

193.63

170.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.87

-22.69

-0.71

8.93

Op profit growth

30.93

-29.39

7.68

3.64

EBIT growth

30.67

-31.23

4.41

2.63

Net profit growth

30.04

-29.54

16.8

2.39

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Castrol India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Castrol India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Gopalakrishnan

Nominee

Sashi Mukundan

Independent Director

Uday Khanna

Independent Director

Sangeeta Talwar

Independent Director

Rakesh Mahkija

Managing Director

Sandeep Sangwan

Nominee

Udayan Sen

Whole Time Director & CFO

Deepesh Baxi

Whole-time Director

Mayank Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemangi Ghag

Whole-time Director

Saugata Basuray

Nominee

Kartikeya Dube

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Castrol India Ltd

Summary

Castrol India Limited was incorporated in the year 1979 as a private limited company under the name of Indrol Lubricants and Specialities Pvt. Ltd. The Company is a part of Castrol Limited UK (part of BP Group). BP through its wholly owned subsidiary, Castrol Limited UK holds 51% stake in Castrol India. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing & marketing of automotive and industrial lubricants and related services. It has three manufacturing plants located at Patalganga in Maharashtra, Paharpur in West Bengal and Silvassa (Union Territory). Castrol India provides a high performance range of products and services across automotive, industrial and marine and energy segments. It is the market leader in the retail automotive lubricant segment, providing iconic, high performance brands like Castrol EDGE, Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol GTX for passenger cars; Castrol Power1 and Castrol Activ for motorcycles and Castrol CRB, Castrol RX and Castrol VECTON for trucks, amongst various others including specialty products. The company also offers a complete range of products for industrial applications and is market leader in corrosion preventives and metal cutting fluids segment.In the year 1982, the company was converted into a public limited company. The company set up a modern blending plant and brake fluid plant at Patalganga. In the year 1985, the company commissioned the brake fluid plant and the lube oil blending plant. In June 27, 1986, they commissioned the second Phase of
Company FAQs

What is the Castrol India Ltd share price today?

The Castrol India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Castrol India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Castrol India Ltd is ₹19278.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Castrol India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Castrol India Ltd is 22.27 and 9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Castrol India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Castrol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Castrol India Ltd is ₹166.05 and ₹284.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Castrol India Ltd?

Castrol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.40%, 3 Years at 17.68%, 1 Year at 6.79%, 6 Month at -16.86%, 3 Month at -14.26% and 1 Month at -4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Castrol India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Castrol India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 25.23 %
Public - 23.77 %

