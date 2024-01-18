iifl-logo-icon 1
Castrol India Ltd Dividend

184.79
(0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Castrol India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Jul 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20243.570Interim
Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30 July 2024, inter-alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of INR 3.50/- per equity share of INR 5/- each for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 3 July 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 7 August 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Wednesday, 28 August 2024.
Dividend1 Feb 202421 Mar 202421 Mar 20244.590Final
Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1 February 2024 recommended Final Dividend for FY 2023. Recommended final dividend of INR 4.50/- per equity share of the face value of INR 5/- each for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 46th Annual General Meeting

