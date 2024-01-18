Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30 July 2024, inter-alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of INR 3.50/- per equity share of INR 5/- each for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 3 July 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 7 August 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Wednesday, 28 August 2024.