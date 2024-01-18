|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|3.5
|70
|Interim
|Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 30 July 2024, inter-alia: Declared an Interim Dividend of INR 3.50/- per equity share of INR 5/- each for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 3 July 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Wednesday, 7 August 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Wednesday, 28 August 2024.
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|4.5
|90
|Final
|Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1 February 2024 recommended Final Dividend for FY 2023. Recommended final dividend of INR 4.50/- per equity share of the face value of INR 5/- each for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 subject to approval by the Shareholders at the 46th Annual General Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.