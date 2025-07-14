iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Castrol India Wins ₹4,131 Crore Tax Dispute Against Maharashtra Sales Tax Department

14 Jul 2025 , 11:11 AM

Castrol India Ltd has received a favourable ruling from the Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in a long-running tax dispute with the Maharashtra Sales Tax Department (MSTD). The case involved claims amounting to ₹4,131 crore under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax (MVAT) framework.

The dispute dates back to the financial years between 2007–08 and 2017–18. Authorities had argued that Castrol’s transfer of goods from its Maharashtra-based facilities to Clearing and Forwarding Agents (CFAs) in other states should be treated as inter-state sales, citing pre-existing customer orders.

Castrol, however, maintained that the goods were not moved under prior orders and that its tax practices adhered to legal provisions. Over time, the company secured favourable rulings from the MVAT Tribunal for all ten years under review.

Despite this, the MSTD escalated the matter, appealing to CESTAT for nine of those ten years excluding 2016–17. In its decision issued on July 11, 2025, CESTAT dismissed the appeals and upheld the earlier rulings in Castrol’s favour.

The company confirmed that there would be no financial impact from the verdict, as it had not set aside any provisions for the disputed amount. Castrol said it had assessed the chances of economic outflow as remote and had accordingly not accounted for the ₹4,131 crore claim in its books.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Castrol India
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Maharashtra Sales Tax
  • stock market india
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.