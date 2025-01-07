iifl-logo-icon 1
Castrol India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

195.35
(0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

4,192.06

2,996.92

3,876.82

3,904.55

yoy growth (%)

39.87

-22.69

-0.71

8.93

Raw materials

-2,058.82

-1,266.34

-1,747.65

-1,906.56

As % of sales

49.11

42.25

45.07

48.82

Employee costs

-231.99

-219.81

-213.08

-203.4

As % of sales

5.53

7.33

5.49

5.2

Other costs

-835.29

-696.66

-763.02

-723.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.92

23.24

19.68

18.53

Operating profit

1,065.96

814.11

1,153.07

1,070.77

OPM

25.42

27.16

29.74

27.42

Depreciation

-82.7

-86.62

-69.74

-55.57

Interest expense

-2.41

-4.16

-1.19

-1.09

Other income

48.43

62.03

64.77

84.31

Profit before tax

1,029.28

785.36

1,146.91

1,098.42

Taxes

-271.19

-202.42

-319.54

-390.06

Tax rate

-26.34

-25.77

-27.86

-35.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

758.09

582.94

827.37

708.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

758.09

582.94

827.37

708.36

yoy growth (%)

30.04

-29.54

16.8

2.39

NPM

18.08

19.45

21.34

18.14

