|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
4,192.06
2,996.92
3,876.82
3,904.55
yoy growth (%)
39.87
-22.69
-0.71
8.93
Raw materials
-2,058.82
-1,266.34
-1,747.65
-1,906.56
As % of sales
49.11
42.25
45.07
48.82
Employee costs
-231.99
-219.81
-213.08
-203.4
As % of sales
5.53
7.33
5.49
5.2
Other costs
-835.29
-696.66
-763.02
-723.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.92
23.24
19.68
18.53
Operating profit
1,065.96
814.11
1,153.07
1,070.77
OPM
25.42
27.16
29.74
27.42
Depreciation
-82.7
-86.62
-69.74
-55.57
Interest expense
-2.41
-4.16
-1.19
-1.09
Other income
48.43
62.03
64.77
84.31
Profit before tax
1,029.28
785.36
1,146.91
1,098.42
Taxes
-271.19
-202.42
-319.54
-390.06
Tax rate
-26.34
-25.77
-27.86
-35.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
758.09
582.94
827.37
708.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
758.09
582.94
827.37
708.36
yoy growth (%)
30.04
-29.54
16.8
2.39
NPM
18.08
19.45
21.34
18.14
