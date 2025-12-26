iifl-logo

Castrol India stock gains as Stonepeak launches offer to acquire 26% stake

26 Dec 2025 , 01:47 PM

Castrol India shares jumped as much as 4% in morning session on Friday after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, and CPP Investment Board launched an open offer to acquire 26% stake in the company. 

At around 11.02 AM, Castrol India was trading 2.91% higher at ₹194.90, against the previous close of ₹189.39 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹198.13, and ₹192.60, respectively.

The consortium will acquire 25.71 Crore shares of Castrol India. The transaction will be carried at a price of ₹194 apiece. This is at a 2% premium to the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

This development comes on the heels of British Petroleum (BP), on Wednesday, December 24, agreeing to sell 65% shareholding in the parent company Castrol to Stonepeak at an enterprise value of $10 billion.

After execution of this agreement, Stonepeak will hold a 65% stake in Castrol. On the other hand, BP’s stake will decline to 35%. After a lock-in period of 2 years, BP will be eligible to sell off its balance 35% stake.

The company stated that this transaction also includes minority interests, including those in India, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and other jurisdictions. Following this announcement, Castrol India’s shares jumped over 8% on Wednesday. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

