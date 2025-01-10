iifl-logo-icon 1
Castrol India Ltd Balance Sheet

189
(-4.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

494.56

494.56

494.56

494.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,627.13

1,391.47

1,150.95

919.67

Net Worth

2,121.69

1,886.03

1,645.51

1,414.23

Minority Interest

Debt

76.95

49.95

6.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,198.64

1,935.98

1,652.23

1,414.23

Fixed Assets

367.21

321.55

251.22

252.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

487.5

325

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

78.1

68.55

71.35

62.24

Networking Capital

66.04

3.17

29.45

-174.95

Inventories

532.92

534.44

491.65

366.87

Inventory Days

42.8

44.68

Sundry Debtors

422.82

350.36

311.65

180.49

Debtor Days

27.13

21.98

Other Current Assets

331.59

251.4

277.94

256.96

Sundry Creditors

-747.42

-719.33

-665.42

-590.54

Creditor Days

57.93

71.92

Other Current Liabilities

-473.87

-413.7

-386.37

-388.73

Cash

1,199.79

1,217.71

1,300.21

1,274.19

Total Assets

2,198.64

1,935.98

1,652.23

1,414.23

