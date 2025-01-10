Castrol India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
494.56
494.56
494.56
494.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,627.13
1,391.47
1,150.95
919.67
Net Worth
2,121.69
1,886.03
1,645.51
1,414.23
Minority Interest
Debt
76.95
49.95
6.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,198.64
1,935.98
1,652.23
1,414.23
Fixed Assets
367.21
321.55
251.22
252.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
487.5
325
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
78.1
68.55
71.35
62.24
Networking Capital
66.04
3.17
29.45
-174.95
Inventories
532.92
534.44
491.65
366.87
Inventory Days
42.8
44.68
Sundry Debtors
422.82
350.36
311.65
180.49
Debtor Days
27.13
21.98
Other Current Assets
331.59
251.4
277.94
256.96
Sundry Creditors
-747.42
-719.33
-665.42
-590.54
Creditor Days
57.93
71.92
Other Current Liabilities
-473.87
-413.7
-386.37
-388.73
Cash
1,199.79
1,217.71
1,300.21
1,274.19
Total Assets
2,198.64
1,935.98
1,652.23
1,414.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.