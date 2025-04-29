iifl-logo
Castrol India Q1 Profit Rises 8% to ₹234 Crore

29 Apr 2025 , 12:56 PM

Castrol India Ltd recorded a year-on-year 8% rise in net profit in the first quarter of FY25 (January–March 2025) with profits at ₹234 crore versus ₹216 crore during Q1FY24.

The operating revenue of the company rose by 7.3%, at ₹1,422 crore, against ₹1,325 crore in the comparable quarter of the previous year. Castrol India follows a calendar year accounting cycle, and hence this performance is for Q1FY25 for the company.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) rose 4.7% year-on-year to ₹308 crore, compared to ₹294 crore in Q1FY24. Although absolute EBITDA has risen, the EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 21.6% in Q1FY25 from 22.2% in Q1FY24.

Castrol India Managing Director, Kedar Lele, said the performance reflected consistent execution of strategic priorities such as product development, portfolio growth, and growth in rural markets. The firm experienced positive volume momentum, supported by Castrol Activ’s restage that played a major role in accelerating rural sales growth.

Castrol India also emphasized building mechanic connect and using brand communication to maximize customer salience in markets. Despite the macroeconomic tailwinds including rising input prices and currency fluctuation, the firm is optimistic about being able to sustain growth and profitability.

