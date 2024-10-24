iifl-logo-icon 1
Castrol India Ltd Board Meeting

184.69
(1.08%)
Castrol India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
CASTROL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 24 October 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
CASTROL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2024; and ii. interim dividend for FY 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 July 2024. Change in Directorate as per the enclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting11 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
Intimation on changes in the Board of Directors of the Company enclosed.
Board Meeting30 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
CASTROL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30 April 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 April 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024. Re-appointment of KMP. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 20245 Jan 2024
CASTROL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday 1 February 2024 Board of Directors at its meeting held on 1 February 2024 recommended Final Dividend for FY 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

