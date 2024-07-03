Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹897.95
Prev. Close₹896.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,879.96
Day's High₹900.9
Day's Low₹874.2
52 Week's High₹1,202
52 Week's Low₹883.3
Book Value₹44.55
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35,552.79
P/E46.92
EPS19.13
Divi. Yield1.12
According to the announcement, in her new job, she will oversee initiatives to improve learning, innovation, and diversity.Read More
Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd purchased about 1% share for ₹406 Crore, while Ghisallo Master Fund bought 0.80% ownership for ₹316 Crore.Read More
Last week, 2.9% of Tata Technologies' equity traded at an average price of ₹1,019.8 per share, aggregating to ₹1,218.5 Crore.Read More
Revenue for the June quarter was reported at ₹1,268.97 Crore, which is an increase from ₹1,257.53 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.13
81.13
41.81
41.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,123.93
938.76
742.15
829.31
Net Worth
1,205.06
1,019.89
783.96
871.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
5,117.2
4,414.17
3,529.58
2,380.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,117.2
4,414.17
3,529.58
2,380.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
115.55
87.74
48.8
44.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Warren Harris
Chairman & Independent Directo
AJOYENDRA MUKHERJEE
Non Executive Director
Pathamadai Balachandra Balaji
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikrant Gandhe
Independent Director
Usha Sangwan
Independent Director
Nagaraj Ijari
Independent Director
Aarthi Sivanandh
Non Executive Director
SHAILESH CHANDRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tata Technologies Ltd
Summary
Tata Technologies Ltd was incorporated as Core Software Systems Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Tata Technologies (India) Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on November 15, 1996. The name of Company was further changed to Tata Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2001, was issued by the RoC.Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd is a global leader in Engineering Services Outsourcing, Product Development IT services, and Product Lifecycle Management. The company provides engineering services outsourcing, product development information technology, and product lifecycle management services for automotive and aerospace manufacturers. The company offers GET IT, a Web-based engineering knowledge management software for engineers; and CHECK IT, a data validation software for design process to automate compliance. The companys range of services includes IT Consultancy, SAP implementation and maintenance, providing networking solutions, CAD/CAM engineering & design consultancy. The company is headquartered in Pune, India. They have seven branches located at Mumbai, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Bangalore, Pond
Read More
The Tata Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹876.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Technologies Ltd is ₹35552.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Technologies Ltd is 46.92 and 25.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Technologies Ltd is ₹883.3 and ₹1202 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tata Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.50%, 6 Month at -11.21%, 3 Month at -15.68% and 1 Month at -6.25%.
