Summary

Tata Technologies Ltd was incorporated as Core Software Systems Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Tata Technologies (India) Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on November 15, 1996. The name of Company was further changed to Tata Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2001, was issued by the RoC.Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd is a global leader in Engineering Services Outsourcing, Product Development IT services, and Product Lifecycle Management. The company provides engineering services outsourcing, product development information technology, and product lifecycle management services for automotive and aerospace manufacturers. The company offers GET IT, a Web-based engineering knowledge management software for engineers; and CHECK IT, a data validation software for design process to automate compliance. The companys range of services includes IT Consultancy, SAP implementation and maintenance, providing networking solutions, CAD/CAM engineering & design consultancy. The company is headquartered in Pune, India. They have seven branches located at Mumbai, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Bangalore, Pond

