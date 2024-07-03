iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Technologies Ltd Share Price

876.4
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

  • Open897.95
  • Day's High900.9
  • 52 Wk High1,202
  • Prev. Close896.6
  • Day's Low874.2
  • 52 Wk Low 883.3
  • Turnover (lac)6,879.96
  • P/E46.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value44.55
  • EPS19.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35,552.79
  • Div. Yield1.12
No Records Found

Tata Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

897.95

Prev. Close

896.6

Turnover(Lac.)

6,879.96

Day's High

900.9

Day's Low

874.2

52 Week's High

1,202

52 Week's Low

883.3

Book Value

44.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35,552.79

P/E

46.92

EPS

19.13

Divi. Yield

1.12

Tata Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.4

Record Date: 13 Jun, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

Tata Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Geena Binoy Takes Helm as Tata Tech CHRO

Geena Binoy Takes Helm as Tata Tech CHRO

10 Sep 2024|12:28 PM

According to the announcement, in her new job, she will oversee initiatives to improve learning, innovation, and diversity.

TPG Rise Climate offloads 3% stake in Tata Technologies

TPG Rise Climate offloads 3% stake in Tata Technologies

28 Aug 2024|02:45 PM

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd purchased about 1% share for ₹406 Crore, while Ghisallo Master Fund bought 0.80% ownership for ₹316 Crore.

Tata Technologies' equity worth ₹1,367 Crore change hands

Tata Technologies’ equity worth ₹1,367 Crore change hands

27 Aug 2024|02:32 PM

Last week, 2.9% of Tata Technologies' equity traded at an average price of ₹1,019.8 per share, aggregating to ₹1,218.5 Crore.

Tata Technologies reports 15.4% drop in Q1 FY25 profit

Tata Technologies reports 15.4% drop in Q1 FY25 profit

19 Jul 2024|02:24 PM

Revenue for the June quarter was reported at ₹1,268.97 Crore, which is an increase from ₹1,257.53 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Tata Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.22%

Non-Promoter- 7.19%

Institutions: 7.19%

Non-Institutions: 37.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.13

81.13

41.81

41.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,123.93

938.76

742.15

829.31

Net Worth

1,205.06

1,019.89

783.96

871.12

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

5,117.2

4,414.17

3,529.58

2,380.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,117.2

4,414.17

3,529.58

2,380.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

115.55

87.74

48.8

44.83

Tata Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Warren Harris

Chairman & Independent Directo

AJOYENDRA MUKHERJEE

Non Executive Director

Pathamadai Balachandra Balaji

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikrant Gandhe

Independent Director

Usha Sangwan

Independent Director

Nagaraj Ijari

Independent Director

Aarthi Sivanandh

Non Executive Director

SHAILESH CHANDRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Technologies Ltd

Summary

Tata Technologies Ltd was incorporated as Core Software Systems Private Limited at New Delhi, as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 22, 1994 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Tata Technologies (India) Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on November 15, 1996. The name of Company was further changed to Tata Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 8, 2001, was issued by the RoC.Tata Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd is a global leader in Engineering Services Outsourcing, Product Development IT services, and Product Lifecycle Management. The company provides engineering services outsourcing, product development information technology, and product lifecycle management services for automotive and aerospace manufacturers. The company offers GET IT, a Web-based engineering knowledge management software for engineers; and CHECK IT, a data validation software for design process to automate compliance. The companys range of services includes IT Consultancy, SAP implementation and maintenance, providing networking solutions, CAD/CAM engineering & design consultancy. The company is headquartered in Pune, India. They have seven branches located at Mumbai, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Bangalore, Pond
Company FAQs

What is the Tata Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Tata Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹876.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Technologies Ltd is ₹35552.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Technologies Ltd is 46.92 and 25.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Technologies Ltd is ₹883.3 and ₹1202 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Technologies Ltd?

Tata Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.50%, 6 Month at -11.21%, 3 Month at -15.68% and 1 Month at -6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.22 %
Institutions - 7.19 %
Public - 37.58 %

