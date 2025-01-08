iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Technologies Ltd News Today

833
(-4.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Technologies inks pact with Telechips to drive innovation

The collaboration will concentrate on creating innovative platforms for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.

8 Jan 2025|08:57 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM
Geena Binoy Takes Helm as Tata Tech CHRO

According to the announcement, in her new job, she will oversee initiatives to improve learning, innovation, and diversity.

10 Sep 2024|12:28 PM
TPG Rise Climate offloads 3% stake in Tata Technologies

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd purchased about 1% share for ₹406 Crore, while Ghisallo Master Fund bought 0.80% ownership for ₹316 Crore.

28 Aug 2024|02:45 PM
Tata Technologies’ equity worth ₹1,367 Crore change hands

Last week, 2.9% of Tata Technologies' equity traded at an average price of ₹1,019.8 per share, aggregating to ₹1,218.5 Crore.

27 Aug 2024|02:32 PM
Tata Technologies reports 15.4% drop in Q1 FY25 profit

Revenue for the June quarter was reported at ₹1,268.97 Crore, which is an increase from ₹1,257.53 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

19 Jul 2024|02:24 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

