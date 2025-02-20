iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 20th February 2025

20 Feb 2025 , 06:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bharat Forge: The defence company’s arm Kalyani Strategic Systems has received Letter of Intent (LoI) with AM General, USA. The LoI is for supply of advanced artillery cannons that will be manufactured in India. This is a significant milestone for the company as it marks first-ever agreement for supply of artillery cannons from an Indian defence company to the United States.

Sundaram Clayton: The auto parts manufacturer announced its plans to sell-off its aluminium die-casting business at its Hosur facility. The company informed that both its high-pressure and low-pressure aluminium die-casting operations at Hosur will be transferred to third party buyers. However, key details of the said transaction are yet to be determined.

Waaree Energies: The company announced that it has secured an order for supply of 362.50 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. The order is from a renowned Indian renewable power project developer. The order is a key ladder in company’s growth in terms of the domestic renewable energy sector.

Mahindra Group: The company informed that it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based Anduril Industries. The agreement states that Mahindra group plans to combine its manufacturing capabilities with Anduril’s expertise in AI and autonomous technologies. It plans to target defence markets globally. 

Tata Tech, IREDA: Both these stocks are set to join India’s fast-paced Future & Options (F&O) segment from the March series.

