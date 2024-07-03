iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Clayton Ltd Share Price

2,610
(-1.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,651.8
  • Day's High2,675.45
  • 52 Wk High2,810
  • Prev. Close2,637.9
  • Day's Low2,581.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,203.9
  • Turnover (lac)115.77
  • P/E73.53
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value560.5
  • EPS36.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,754.05
  • Div. Yield0.18
No Records Found

Sundaram Clayton Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

2,651.8

Prev. Close

2,637.9

Turnover(Lac.)

115.77

Day's High

2,675.45

Day's Low

2,581.6

52 Week's High

2,810

52 Week's Low

1,203.9

Book Value

560.5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,754.05

P/E

73.53

EPS

36.13

Divi. Yield

0.18

Sundaram Clayton Ltd Corporate Action

26 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.15

Record Date: 04 Apr, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

Sundaram Clayton Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More
Read More

Sundaram Clayton Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.90%

Non-Promoter- 20.12%

Institutions: 20.12%

Non-Institutions: 17.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sundaram Clayton Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

787.49

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

797.61

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,415.31

2,052.78

1,692.42

1,127.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,415.31

2,052.78

1,692.42

1,127.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.1

10.2

3.73

11.67

View Annually Results

Sundaram Clayton Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Gopalan

Chairman Emeritus

Venu Srinivasan

Managing Director

Lakshmi Venu

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vivek Shripad Joshi

Non Executive Director

R Anandakrishnan

Independent Director

C R Dua

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Narasimhan

Independent Director

Sasikala Varadachari

Independent Director

P Kaniappan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the name TVS Commodity Financial Solutions Private Limited and a certificate of incorporation dated August 29, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sundaram - Clayton DCD Private Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on February 4, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 8, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently renamed as Sundaram - Clayton DCD Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 10, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 24, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to the present name viz., Sundaram-Clayton Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble NCLT, Chennai vide its order dated March 6, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 30, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Demerged Undertaking (die casting division) was part of erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited (now known as TVS Holdings Limited) and is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India and is also a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to automotive and non-au
Company FAQs

What is the Sundaram Clayton Ltd share price today?

The Sundaram Clayton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2610 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Clayton Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is ₹5754.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundaram Clayton Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is 73.53 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundaram Clayton Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Clayton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is ₹1203.9 and ₹2810 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundaram Clayton Ltd?

Sundaram Clayton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 62.89%, 6 Month at 57.50%, 3 Month at 12.25% and 1 Month at 8.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundaram Clayton Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.90 %
Institutions - 20.13 %
Public - 17.97 %

