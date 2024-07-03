Summary

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the name TVS Commodity Financial Solutions Private Limited and a certificate of incorporation dated August 29, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sundaram - Clayton DCD Private Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on February 4, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 8, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently renamed as Sundaram - Clayton DCD Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 10, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 24, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to the present name viz., Sundaram-Clayton Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble NCLT, Chennai vide its order dated March 6, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 30, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Demerged Undertaking (die casting division) was part of erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited (now known as TVS Holdings Limited) and is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India and is also a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to automotive and non-au

