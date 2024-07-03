SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹2,651.8
Prev. Close₹2,637.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.77
Day's High₹2,675.45
Day's Low₹2,581.6
52 Week's High₹2,810
52 Week's Low₹1,203.9
Book Value₹560.5
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,754.05
P/E73.53
EPS36.13
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
787.49
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
797.61
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,415.31
2,052.78
1,692.42
1,127.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,415.31
2,052.78
1,692.42
1,127.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.1
10.2
3.73
11.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Gopalan
Chairman Emeritus
Venu Srinivasan
Managing Director
Lakshmi Venu
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vivek Shripad Joshi
Non Executive Director
R Anandakrishnan
Independent Director
C R Dua
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Narasimhan
Independent Director
Sasikala Varadachari
Independent Director
P Kaniappan
Reports by Sundaram Clayton Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the name TVS Commodity Financial Solutions Private Limited and a certificate of incorporation dated August 29, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sundaram - Clayton DCD Private Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on February 4, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 8, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently renamed as Sundaram - Clayton DCD Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 10, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 24, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to the present name viz., Sundaram-Clayton Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble NCLT, Chennai vide its order dated March 6, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 30, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Demerged Undertaking (die casting division) was part of erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited (now known as TVS Holdings Limited) and is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India and is also a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to automotive and non-au
Read More
The Sundaram Clayton Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2610 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is ₹5754.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is 73.53 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Clayton Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Clayton Ltd is ₹1203.9 and ₹2810 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundaram Clayton Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 62.89%, 6 Month at 57.50%, 3 Month at 12.25% and 1 Month at 8.76%.
