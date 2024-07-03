Sundaram Clayton Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
847.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
847.01
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
26.38
Total Income
873.39
Total Expenditure
832.58
PBIDT
40.81
Interest
35.27
PBDT
5.54
Depreciation
64.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
14.59
Deferred Tax
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-72.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-72.78
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.92
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-71.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-35.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.81
PBDTM(%)
0.65
PATM(%)
-8.59
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.