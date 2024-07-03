iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundaram Clayton Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,849.7
(4.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023

Gross Sales

847.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

847.01

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

26.38

Total Income

873.39

Total Expenditure

832.58

PBIDT

40.81

Interest

35.27

PBDT

5.54

Depreciation

64.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

14.59

Deferred Tax

-0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-72.78

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-72.78

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.92

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-71.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-35.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

10.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.81

PBDTM(%)

0.65

PATM(%)

-8.59

Sundaram Clayton: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.