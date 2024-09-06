Sundaram Clayton Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
787.49
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Net Worth
797.61
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
979.92
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.68
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,807.21
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Fixed Assets
873.69
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
672.58
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.74
0
0
0
Networking Capital
234.84
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
320.96
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
358.37
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
131.75
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-415.4
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-160.84
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
13.36
0
0
0
Total Assets
1,807.21
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
