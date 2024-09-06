iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Clayton Ltd Balance Sheet

2,826.05
(0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

787.49

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Net Worth

797.61

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

979.92

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.68

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,807.21

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Fixed Assets

873.69

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

672.58

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.74

0

0

0

Networking Capital

234.84

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Inventories

320.96

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

358.37

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

131.75

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-415.4

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-160.84

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

13.36

0

0

0

Total Assets

1,807.21

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

