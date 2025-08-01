Sundaram Fasteners’ Q1 revenue, net profit zooms

Sundaram Fasteners Limited announced that it logged a 4.5% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The company’s net profit came in at ₹148.30 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business reported a net profit of ₹141.80 Crore.

The automotive business posted a 2.4% year-on-year jump in its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,533 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the business earlier reported a revenue of ₹1,497 Crore.

The company further informed the bourses and shareholders that its EBITDA came in almost flat at ₹246 Crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin came in at 16%, reduction from earlier 16.40%.

The company’s managing director, Arathi Krishna, commented that the export markets continue to lead headwinds for the business owing to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In the reporting quarter Sundaram Fasteners incurred a capital expenditure of ₹71.48 Crore. The company further established its intention to continue its investment in capacity expansion, innovation, and customer engagement for further growth in both Indian and global markets.

Currently, the company has its footprints in three countries and is a renowned supplier of automotive parts such as high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, etc.

At around 9.35 AM, Sundaram Fasteners was trading 2.79% higher at ₹1,012.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹985 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,036.45, and ₹991.50, respectively.

