Sundaram Fasteners’ Q1 revenue, net profit zooms

1 Aug 2025 , 01:16 PM

Sundaram Fasteners Limited announced that it logged a 4.5% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The company’s net profit came in at ₹148.30 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business reported a net profit of ₹141.80 Crore.

The automotive business posted a 2.4% year-on-year jump in its revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,533 Crore. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the business earlier reported a revenue of ₹1,497 Crore.

The company further informed the bourses and shareholders that its EBITDA came in almost flat at ₹246 Crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin came in at 16%, reduction from earlier 16.40%.

The company’s managing director, Arathi Krishna, commented that the export markets continue to lead headwinds for the business owing to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In the reporting quarter Sundaram Fasteners incurred a capital expenditure of ₹71.48 Crore. The company further established its intention to continue its investment in capacity expansion, innovation, and customer engagement for further growth in both Indian and global markets.

Currently, the company has its footprints in three countries and is a renowned supplier of automotive parts such as high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, etc.

At around 9.35 AM, Sundaram Fasteners was trading 2.79% higher at ₹1,012.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹985 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,036.45, and ₹991.50, respectively.

Most Read News

Trump Calls for Price Cuts from Global Pharma Giants; Nifty Pharma Reacts

1 Aug 2025|03:04 PM
Suzlon Secures 381 MW Wind Order from Zelestra for India's First FDRE Project

1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
HUL Cuts Prices of Key FMCG Products, But Skincare Gets Costlier

1 Aug 2025|02:25 PM
Reliance Sets AGM Date for August 29; Dividend Payout Within a Week

1 Aug 2025|02:24 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red During Mid-Market Session on August 1

