Sundaram Clayton Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,143.03
1,118.58
296.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,143.03
1,118.58
296.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.76
31.18
2.92
Total Income
1,150.79
1,149.76
299.65
Total Expenditure
1,120.75
1,112.83
273.24
PBIDT
30.04
36.93
26.41
Interest
52.58
46.6
10.87
PBDT
-22.54
-9.67
15.54
Depreciation
78.6
82.04
21.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
12.31
18.52
8.52
Deferred Tax
-3.4
0.02
-4.3
Reported Profit After Tax
-110.05
-110.25
-9.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-110.05
-110.25
-9.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.92
-1.49
0.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-107.13
-108.76
-9.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-54.39
0
-4.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
10.12
10.12
10.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.62
3.3
8.9
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-9.62
-9.85
-3.32
