iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sundaram Clayton Ltd Half Yearly Results

2,849.7
(4.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,143.03

1,118.58

296.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,143.03

1,118.58

296.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.76

31.18

2.92

Total Income

1,150.79

1,149.76

299.65

Total Expenditure

1,120.75

1,112.83

273.24

PBIDT

30.04

36.93

26.41

Interest

52.58

46.6

10.87

PBDT

-22.54

-9.67

15.54

Depreciation

78.6

82.04

21.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

12.31

18.52

8.52

Deferred Tax

-3.4

0.02

-4.3

Reported Profit After Tax

-110.05

-110.25

-9.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-110.05

-110.25

-9.88

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.92

-1.49

0.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-107.13

-108.76

-9.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-54.39

0

-4.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

10.12

10.12

10.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.62

3.3

8.9

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-9.62

-9.85

-3.32

Sundaram Clayton: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Clayton Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.