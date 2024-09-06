Outcome of the Board meeting a) Declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024: The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.15/- per share (103%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 10.42 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 4th April 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.