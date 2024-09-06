iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Clayton Ltd Dividend

2,873.5
(2.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Sundaram Clayton CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend26 Mar 20244 Apr 20244 Apr 20245.15103Interim
Outcome of the Board meeting a) Declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024: The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.15/- per share (103%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 10.42 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 4th April 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

