Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

Sundaram-Clayton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 (Standalone and Consolidated) Postal Ballot as per Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

Sundaram-Clayton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter-Alia Unaudited (Limited Reviewed) Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 (Standalone And Consolidated). Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Sundaram-Clayton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve transacting the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements), 2015, as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Directorate Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Sundaram-Clayton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve annual audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Sundaram-Clayton Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting a) Declaration of interim dividend for the year ending 31st March 2024: The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5.15/- per share (103%) on 2,02,32,104 equity shares of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, absorbing a sum of Rs. 10.42 Cr, for the financial year ending 31st March 2024. The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and / or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on 4th April 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company for this purpose. The dividend payment will made within a period of 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013. b) Approval of Material Related Party Transactions: The Board of Directors has, based on the recommendations of Audit Committee, approved the material related Party transactions with the TVS Motor Company Limited, a related party for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board meeting commenced at 10.00 A.M. (IST) and concluded on 11.25 A.M. (IST). Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 8 Jan 2024