Sundaram Clayton Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 with the name TVS Commodity Financial Solutions Private Limited and a certificate of incorporation dated August 29, 2017 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sundaram - Clayton DCD Private Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on February 4, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 8, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company and consequently renamed as Sundaram - Clayton DCD Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 10, 2022, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated February 24, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies. Further, the name was changed to the present name viz., Sundaram-Clayton Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble NCLT, Chennai vide its order dated March 6, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated August 30, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Demerged Undertaking (die casting division) was part of erstwhile Sundaram-Clayton Limited (now known as TVS Holdings Limited) and is one of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India and is also a leading supplier of aluminium die castings to automotive and non-automotive sector. The said die casting business is in operation from the year 1962 and has achieved many milestones and emerged as one of the preferred solution providers in machined and sub-assembled aluminium castings. The contribution commences from early design stage to development and supply of finished product. Over the years, it has built strategic partnership with global original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 Customers. As a part of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Demerged Undertaking was transferred to our Company effective from August 11, 2023.The Company is part of the TVS - Sundaram Clayton group and is an automotive component manufacturing company in India. The automotive components business comprises a diverse product offering catering to automotive and non-automotive segments, both in India and globally. The Company is also engaged in business of precision aluminium cast products and production of high-pressure die-casting (HPDC), low-pressure diecasting (LPDC) and gravity die-castings (GDC) for two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, LCVs and HCVs. The manufacturing facilities have equipment for production, testing and quality assurance to produce a wide variety of aluminium castings used in the various product segments. The Companys facilities can produce GDC ranging in weight from 250g to 24 kg, HPDC ranging in weight from 100g to 25 kg and LPDC ranging in weight from 2.5 kg to 18 kgs. This has been made possible with infrastructure that includes in-house alloying, 97 PDC machines (of locking force ranging from 250 tonnes to 3,200 tonnes), 72 GDC stations, 23 LPDC machines and 554 machining centres. The Company supplies a variety of machined castings to leading domestic and global vehicle OEMs and Tier 1 customers, who are leading manufacturers of engines, passenger vehicles (2W & 4W) and light and heavy vehicles. The Company delivers automotive component products to customers in more than seven countries including the United States, Brazil, Sweden, Germany, France, UK and Japan amongst others. The Company has five manufacturing plants.