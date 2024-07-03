SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹1,296.3
Prev. Close₹1,296.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,555.94
Day's High₹1,301.65
Day's Low₹1,251.15
52 Week's High₹1,804.5
52 Week's Low₹1,063
Book Value₹226.9
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60,275.02
P/E41.27
EPS31.42
Divi. Yield0.68
For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.Read More
Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.Read More
In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.43
94.43
94.43
94.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,474.36
7,605.57
7,015.35
5,854.2
Net Worth
8,568.79
7,700
7,109.78
5,948.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,254.61
3,651.51
4,563.88
5,315.96
yoy growth (%)
71.28
-19.99
-14.14
37.55
Raw materials
-2,552.59
-1,414.45
-1,748.9
-1,887.01
As % of sales
40.81
38.73
38.32
35.49
Employee costs
-505.78
-448.23
-482.36
-435.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,364.14
424.09
686.5
1,263.87
Depreciation
-411.79
-366.07
-344.87
-306.74
Tax paid
-318.14
-102.81
-119.07
-423.37
Working capital
1,199.15
-218.33
194.25
96.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
71.28
-19.99
-14.14
37.55
Op profit growth
135.79
-28.34
-33.91
43.27
EBIT growth
193.11
-39.62
-38.34
53.74
Net profit growth
245.34
-34.09
-33.05
20.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15,682.07
12,910.26
10,461.08
6,336.26
8,055.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,682.07
12,910.26
10,461.08
6,336.26
8,055.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
232.74
172.86
288.31
168.9
187.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B N Kalyani
Vice Chairman & Joint M.D.
Amit B Kalyani
Independent Director
P G Pawar
Executive Director
B P Kalyani
Executive Director
S E Tandale
Independent Director
Lalita D Gupte
Independent Director
P H Ravikumar
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejaswini Chaudhari
Independent Director
Dipak Mane
Independent Director
Murali Sivaraman
Independent Director
K B S Anand
Independent Director
Sonia Singh
Non Executive Director
Ashish Bharat Ram
Independent Director
Anand Swarup Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Forge Ltd
Summary
Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), the Pune based Indian multinational, is a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various industrial sectors including Automotive, Railways, Power, Defence, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas. The company is a part of Kalyani Group. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of forged and machined components including aluminium castings for the auto and industrial sectors. It operate manufacturing facilities at Mundhwa, Baramati, Chakan, Satara and Nellore locations.Bharat Forge Ltd was incorporated in the year 1961. In the year 1996, the company commenced commercial production. In the year 1995, the company commenced exports to erstwhile USSR by winning a large contract for under carriage components. In the year 1990, they made investment in state-of-art forging technology. Also, they commissioned 16000 MT press line. In the year 1991, the company commenced supply of engine & chassis components to Japan, USA and UK. In the year 2001, the company commissioned their second 16000 MT press line. Also, they acquired the order book of Dand Kirkstall. In the year 2002, they made investment of $ 80 million in Research & Development, Testing & Validation and state-of-the-art Heavy Duty Truck Crankshaft Machining facilities. In November 21, 2003, the company acquired Carl Dan Peddinghus GmbH & Co. KG (CDP) of Germany and with this acquisition, the company emerged as worlds s
Read More
The Bharat Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1260.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Forge Ltd is ₹60275.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Forge Ltd is 41.27 and 5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Forge Ltd is ₹1063 and ₹1804.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.65%, 3 Years at 22.17%, 1 Year at 4.87%, 6 Month at -21.81%, 3 Month at -12.97% and 1 Month at -4.02%.
