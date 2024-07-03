iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Forge Ltd Share Price

1,260.75
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,296.3
  • Day's High1,301.65
  • 52 Wk High1,804.5
  • Prev. Close1,296.15
  • Day's Low1,251.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,063
  • Turnover (lac)9,555.94
  • P/E41.27
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value226.9
  • EPS31.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60,275.02
  • Div. Yield0.68
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Bharat Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

1,296.3

Prev. Close

1,296.15

Turnover(Lac.)

9,555.94

Day's High

1,301.65

Day's Low

1,251.15

52 Week's High

1,804.5

52 Week's Low

1,063

Book Value

226.9

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60,275.02

P/E

41.27

EPS

31.42

Divi. Yield

0.68

Bharat Forge Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.5

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bharat Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

26 Dec 2024|02:48 PM

For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

18 Nov 2024|10:58 AM

In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bharat Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.06%

Non-Promoter- 46.54%

Institutions: 46.53%

Non-Institutions: 9.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.43

94.43

94.43

94.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,474.36

7,605.57

7,015.35

5,854.2

Net Worth

8,568.79

7,700

7,109.78

5,948.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,254.61

3,651.51

4,563.88

5,315.96

yoy growth (%)

71.28

-19.99

-14.14

37.55

Raw materials

-2,552.59

-1,414.45

-1,748.9

-1,887.01

As % of sales

40.81

38.73

38.32

35.49

Employee costs

-505.78

-448.23

-482.36

-435.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,364.14

424.09

686.5

1,263.87

Depreciation

-411.79

-366.07

-344.87

-306.74

Tax paid

-318.14

-102.81

-119.07

-423.37

Working capital

1,199.15

-218.33

194.25

96.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

71.28

-19.99

-14.14

37.55

Op profit growth

135.79

-28.34

-33.91

43.27

EBIT growth

193.11

-39.62

-38.34

53.74

Net profit growth

245.34

-34.09

-33.05

20.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15,682.07

12,910.26

10,461.08

6,336.26

8,055.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15,682.07

12,910.26

10,461.08

6,336.26

8,055.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

232.74

172.86

288.31

168.9

187.86

Bharat Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B N Kalyani

Vice Chairman & Joint M.D.

Amit B Kalyani

Independent Director

P G Pawar

Executive Director

B P Kalyani

Executive Director

S E Tandale

Independent Director

Lalita D Gupte

Independent Director

P H Ravikumar

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejaswini Chaudhari

Independent Director

Dipak Mane

Independent Director

Murali Sivaraman

Independent Director

K B S Anand

Independent Director

Sonia Singh

Non Executive Director

Ashish Bharat Ram

Independent Director

Anand Swarup Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Forge Ltd

Summary

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), the Pune based Indian multinational, is a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various industrial sectors including Automotive, Railways, Power, Defence, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas. The company is a part of Kalyani Group. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of forged and machined components including aluminium castings for the auto and industrial sectors. It operate manufacturing facilities at Mundhwa, Baramati, Chakan, Satara and Nellore locations.Bharat Forge Ltd was incorporated in the year 1961. In the year 1996, the company commenced commercial production. In the year 1995, the company commenced exports to erstwhile USSR by winning a large contract for under carriage components. In the year 1990, they made investment in state-of-art forging technology. Also, they commissioned 16000 MT press line. In the year 1991, the company commenced supply of engine & chassis components to Japan, USA and UK. In the year 2001, the company commissioned their second 16000 MT press line. Also, they acquired the order book of Dand Kirkstall. In the year 2002, they made investment of $ 80 million in Research & Development, Testing & Validation and state-of-the-art Heavy Duty Truck Crankshaft Machining facilities. In November 21, 2003, the company acquired Carl Dan Peddinghus GmbH & Co. KG (CDP) of Germany and with this acquisition, the company emerged as worlds s
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Forge Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Forge Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1260.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Forge Ltd is ₹60275.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Forge Ltd is 41.27 and 5.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Forge Ltd is ₹1063 and ₹1804.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Forge Ltd?

Bharat Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.65%, 3 Years at 22.17%, 1 Year at 4.87%, 6 Month at -21.81%, 3 Month at -12.97% and 1 Month at -4.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.07 %
Institutions - 46.53 %
Public - 9.40 %

