Summary

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), the Pune based Indian multinational, is a global provider of high performance, innovative, safety & critical components and solutions to various industrial sectors including Automotive, Railways, Power, Defence, Construction & Mining, Aerospace, Marine and Oil & Gas. The company is a part of Kalyani Group. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of forged and machined components including aluminium castings for the auto and industrial sectors. It operate manufacturing facilities at Mundhwa, Baramati, Chakan, Satara and Nellore locations.Bharat Forge Ltd was incorporated in the year 1961. In the year 1996, the company commenced commercial production. In the year 1995, the company commenced exports to erstwhile USSR by winning a large contract for under carriage components. In the year 1990, they made investment in state-of-art forging technology. Also, they commissioned 16000 MT press line. In the year 1991, the company commenced supply of engine & chassis components to Japan, USA and UK. In the year 2001, the company commissioned their second 16000 MT press line. Also, they acquired the order book of Dand Kirkstall. In the year 2002, they made investment of $ 80 million in Research & Development, Testing & Validation and state-of-the-art Heavy Duty Truck Crankshaft Machining facilities. In November 21, 2003, the company acquired Carl Dan Peddinghus GmbH & Co. KG (CDP) of Germany and with this acquisition, the company emerged as worlds s

