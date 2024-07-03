Bharat Forge Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,517.87
9,281.21
6,887.99
4,253.41
6,313.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,517.87
9,281.21
6,887.99
4,253.41
6,313.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
177.35
115.06
218.48
116.52
134.19
Total Income
11,695.22
9,396.27
7,106.46
4,369.93
6,448.11
Total Expenditure
9,605.3
7,990.32
5,448.31
4,128.33
5,396.4
PBIDT
2,089.91
1,405.95
1,658.16
241.61
1,051.7
Interest
375.65
201.33
97.77
84.8
125.11
PBDT
1,714.27
1,204.61
1,560.38
156.81
926.59
Depreciation
641.09
554.44
516.48
451.53
402.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
407.66
297.97
266.16
36.36
191.18
Deferred Tax
-17.52
-28.44
-67.45
8.01
-84.46
Reported Profit After Tax
683.04
380.65
845.2
-339.09
417.84
Minority Interest After NP
-32.13
-12.22
-0.83
-4.1
-4.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
715.18
392.87
846.03
-334.99
421.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.3
-2.83
78.63
-261.06
-17.54
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
716.48
395.7
767.4
-73.93
439.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.36
8.44
18.17
-7.19
9.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
75
0
0
75
Equity
93.13
93.13
93.13
1.75
93.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.14
15.14
24.07
5.68
16.65
PBDTM(%)
14.88
12.97
22.65
3.68
14.67
PATM(%)
5.93
4.1
12.27
-7.97
6.61
For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.Read More
Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.Read More
In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.Read More
AAM India Manufacturing Corporation manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks and passenger buses in India.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In August, North America Class 8 truck orders totalled 13,400 units, up 2% from July but down 16% from the same month last year.Read More
The transaction will be executed at arm's length, with no promoter or group firm having a vested interest in the investment.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.Read More
