Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

30 Jun 2025 , 10:30 PM

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), a global leader in metal forging, on Monday announced two major board-approved decisions, one aimed at sharpening its defence business focus, and the other involving a price adjustment in an ongoing acquisition.

In a strategic move to consolidate its defence operations, the company will transfer select assets and obligations related to its defence division to its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL). The asset transfer will take place through an itemised sale at a fair market value assessed by an independent valuer. The restructuring is designed to enhance operational efficiency and allow KSSL to take the lead on defence-related growth and innovation.

As part of the deal, KSSL will issue up to ₹500 crore in Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPs) to Bharat Forge as consideration. The transaction is expected to be wrapped up within 45 days and will not affect Bharat Forge’s consolidated financials. KSSL, which focuses exclusively on defence product development and deployment, posted a turnover of ₹1,247 crore and a net worth of ₹232 crore in FY25. Bharat Forge will continue to hold full ownership of the subsidiary after the restructuring.

Separately, the board also approved an upward revision in the acquisition price of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation Pvt. Ltd. The revised acquisition cost now stands at a maximum of ₹770 crore, compared to the earlier estimated ₹544.5 crore. The increase accounts for stronger-than-expected cash reserves in AAM India as of the anticipated closing date, July 1, 2025.

Bharat Forge had initially announced the acquisition on October 17, 2024. AAM India, a significant player in India’s commercial vehicle supply chain, manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles and is expected to strengthen BFL’s footprint in the domestic and global automotive components space.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana's Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott's Westin Brand

30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Apollo Hospitals to List Pharmacy and Digital Health Units in 18 to 21 Months

30 Jun 2025|09:46 PM
JK Cement Declares ₹15 Final Dividend for FY25; Record Date Set for July 8

