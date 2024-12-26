iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

1,202.4
(-0.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Forge Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.43

94.43

94.43

94.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,474.36

7,605.57

7,015.35

5,854.2

Net Worth

8,568.79

7,700

7,109.78

5,948.63

Minority Interest

Debt

4,755.51

4,781.67

4,124.06

3,813.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

200.01

288.79

334.46

271.29

Total Liabilities

13,524.31

12,770.46

11,568.3

10,033.45

Fixed Assets

3,532.74

3,541.22

3,549.42

3,729.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

4,465.1

4,279.1

3,899.55

3,569.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

47.66

88.78

45.67

36.71

Networking Capital

4,424.9

4,458.99

3,690.81

2,418.36

Inventories

1,329.49

1,263.84

1,111.06

874.86

Inventory Days

64.83

87.44

Sundry Debtors

3,618.18

3,243.37

2,481.05

1,580.38

Debtor Days

144.78

157.97

Other Current Assets

1,188.24

1,464.2

1,416.94

1,080.93

Sundry Creditors

-1,329.36

-1,238.7

-997.1

-836.73

Creditor Days

58.18

83.63

Other Current Liabilities

-381.65

-273.72

-321.14

-281.08

Cash

1,053.92

402.37

382.84

280.13

Total Assets

13,524.32

12,770.46

11,568.29

10,033.46

Bharat Forge : related Articles

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

26 Dec 2024|02:48 PM

For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

18 Nov 2024|10:58 AM

In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

18 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

AAM India Manufacturing Corporation manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks and passenger buses in India.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

3 Oct 2024|12:43 PM

In August, North America Class 8 truck orders totalled 13,400 units, up 2% from July but down 16% from the same month last year.

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

23 Aug 2024|12:28 PM

The transaction will be executed at arm's length, with no promoter or group firm having a vested interest in the investment.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

