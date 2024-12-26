iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Forge Ltd Key Ratios

1,206.6
(0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.09

-21.34

-3.61

30.66

Op profit growth

133.93

-22.69

-35.3

37.72

EBIT growth

254.02

-44.56

-46

52.25

Net profit growth

-955.94

-136.12

-54.11

8.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

19.27

13.6

13.83

20.61

EBIT margin

14.16

6.6

9.37

16.72

Net profit margin

10.34

-1.99

4.34

9.12

RoCE

12.38

4

8.3

17.62

RoNW

4.51

-0.59

1.77

4.34

RoA

2.26

-0.3

0.96

2.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

23.13

-2.73

7.5

16.19

Dividend per share

7

2

3.5

4.5

Cash EPS

7.54

-15.85

-4.24

6.34

Book value per share

141.07

116.26

112.06

99.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.34

-218.36

31.21

43.24

P/CEPS

93.01

-37.59

-55.1

110.33

P/B

4.97

5.12

2.08

7.01

EV/EBIDTA

17.2

31.58

11.35

19.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

6.45

0

55.64

29.96

Tax payout

-22.96

-32.66

-19.27

-34.2

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.31

83.62

77.72

71.58

Inventory days

78.58

101.63

70.1

53.17

Creditor days

-64.12

-78.57

-64.55

-62.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.23

-3.88

-4.4

-13.12

Net debt / equity

0.81

0.88

0.74

0.63

Net debt / op. profit

2.66

5.56

3.49

1.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.3

-41.57

-44.39

-39.25

Employee costs

-14

-16.9

-14.83

-13.03

Other costs

-26.42

-27.92

-26.92

-27.09

Bharat Forge : related Articles

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

Bharat Forge Boosts Global Growth with ₹345 Crore Investment in BFGH

26 Dec 2024|02:48 PM

For the fiscal year ending on December 2023, BFGH had a revenue of around €5.11 million or approximately ₹45 crore.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Strategic picks up 25% stake in Edgelab

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Edgelab's revenue for the fiscal year ending December 2023 was €1.89 million, demonstrating consistent increase over the previous three years.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

Bharat Forge to launch QIP; sets floor price at ₹1,323.54

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

The business also stated that its trading window has been locked since September 25 and would remain so until further notice.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

Bharat Forge’s revenue slips 2.3% y-o-y in Q2FY25

18 Nov 2024|10:58 AM

In the quarter, the group received new orders totalling ₹1,207 Crore across Defence, Castings (Ferrous & Aluminium), and the core Forging business.

Read More
Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

Bharat Forge to acquire AAM India Manufacturing for ₹544 Crore

18 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

AAM India Manufacturing Corporation manufactures axles for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks and passenger buses in India.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

Bharat Forge’s Class-8 truck orders soar to 10-month high

3 Oct 2024|12:43 PM

In August, North America Class 8 truck orders totalled 13,400 units, up 2% from July but down 16% from the same month last year.

Read More
Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

Bharat Forge to infuse ₹105 Crore in Kalyani Powertrain

23 Aug 2024|12:28 PM

The transaction will be executed at arm's length, with no promoter or group firm having a vested interest in the investment.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Forge Ltd

