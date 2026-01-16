iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

16 Jan 2026 , 02:57 PM

Bharat Forge Limited announced that it has received defence contracts worth around ₹300 Crore under the government’s Emergency Procurement–VI (EP-VI) framework. The contract underlines the supply of indigenous unmanned systems to the Indian Army, with end use also for the Indian Navy.

At around 2.38 PM, Bharat Forge was trading 0.55% higher at ₹1,455.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,447.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of 1,444.10, respectively.

The company said that the contracts cover a variety of homegrown unmanned platforms. This also includes intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and loitering munitions. 

The company has developed platforms, Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet and Cleaver, to meet urgent operational requirements across varied terrains and mission profiles.

The business announced that Omega One was unveiled during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur on January 15, mounted on an upgraded BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. Hence, establishing a key validation of its capabilities before India’s defence leadership.

The company is executing these programs through improved domestic production capacity for ensuring faster delivery while maintaining scalability, quality, and scalability.

The defence business also commented that its unmanned systems portfolio is rapidly evolving, with increasing integration of advanced autonomy. Bharat Forge continues its investment in design, manufacturing, and next-gen technologies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Bharat Forge
  • Bharat Forge news
  • Bharat Forge News Today
  • Bharat Forge Order
  • Bharat Forge Order News
  • Bharat Forge share price
  • Bharat Forge Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|02:57 PM
LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|02:32 PM
Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Jio Financial Q3 net profit reported at ₹269 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|12:58 PM
NTPC Green Energy board okays 50:50 JV with GAIL

NTPC Green Energy board okays 50:50 JV with GAIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|12:31 PM
Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jan 2026|07:26 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.