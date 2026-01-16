Bharat Forge secures ₹300 Crore defence orders

Bharat Forge Limited announced that it has received defence contracts worth around ₹300 Crore under the government’s Emergency Procurement–VI (EP-VI) framework. The contract underlines the supply of indigenous unmanned systems to the Indian Army, with end use also for the Indian Navy.

At around 2.38 PM, Bharat Forge was trading 0.55% higher at ₹1,455.10 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,447.20 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of 1,444.10, respectively.

The company said that the contracts cover a variety of homegrown unmanned platforms. This also includes intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and loitering munitions.

The company has developed platforms, Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet and Cleaver, to meet urgent operational requirements across varied terrains and mission profiles.

The business announced that Omega One was unveiled during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur on January 15, mounted on an upgraded BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. Hence, establishing a key validation of its capabilities before India’s defence leadership.

The company is executing these programs through improved domestic production capacity for ensuring faster delivery while maintaining scalability, quality, and scalability.

The defence business also commented that its unmanned systems portfolio is rapidly evolving, with increasing integration of advanced autonomy. Bharat Forge continues its investment in design, manufacturing, and next-gen technologies.

