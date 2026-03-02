iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

How will the market open on Monday 2nd March 2026?

2 Mar 2026 , 06:30 AM

Indian markets are likely to begin the week on a cautious, possibly turbulent note. As trading resumes on Monday, 2nd March 2026, investors will be reacting not to domestic earnings or policy signals, but to a rapidly evolving geopolitical situation that has unsettled global risk sentiment.

The immediate concern is crude oil.

India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements. When tensions rise in oil-producing regions, markets do not wait for supply disruptions to actually occur; they price in the risk instantly. Even if Brent crude is not yet reflecting a full-blown supply shock, the possibility of escalation is enough to drive volatility.

A spike in crude prices has ripple effects across the Indian economy. Higher oil pushes up inflation expectations, widens the current account deficit, and weakens the rupee. It compresses corporate margins in sectors where fuel and crude derivatives form a meaningful portion of input costs. In moments like this, investors do not debate long-term structural strength, they focus on near-term damage control.

Today’s opening is therefore expected to be gap-down, led by risk aversion and likely foreign institutional selling. In global stress phases, emerging markets temporarily move down the preference list. Even fundamentally strong markets are treated as sources of liquidity.

The pressure, however, will not be uniform.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited could face margin concerns if crude rises sharply without retail price adjustments. Aviation stocks like InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet may also feel the heat, given that aviation turbine fuel forms a significant portion of their operating costs. Paint manufacturers including Asian Paints and Berger Paints India, along with lubricant makers such as Castrol India, could see margin pressure if crude-linked inputs stay elevated.

At the same time, upstream oil explorers like Oil India Limited and Vedanta Limited may attract interest, as higher crude prices can improve realizations and earnings. However, that benefit only materializes if prices remain elevated for a sustained period rather than spiking briefly.

The larger issue for investors is not whether markets open lower that seems probable but whether the fall becomes an opportunity.

History suggests that India tends to absorb oil shocks better today than in earlier cycles. The economy’s oil intensity has reduced, domestic investor participation has deepened, and corporate balance sheets are healthier. Past episodes of crude spikes have led to sharp initial drawdowns, followed by measured recoveries once clarity emerged.

Yet this episode carries a geopolitical dimension that is difficult to judge. If tensions escalate further, crude could move higher and remain volatile. In such a case, markets may not deliver a quick rebound. Sentiment-driven declines often overshoot, and attempting to catch them too early can be costly.

For now, investors would do well to focus less on the opening tick and more on durability of the shock. Is crude sustaining higher levels? Are shipping routes disrupted? Are global markets stabilizing? These are the questions that will shape the trajectory beyond Monday.

The most balanced approach in such an environment is restraint. Panic selling into weakness rarely creates long-term value, but aggressive buying in the face of unresolved uncertainty carries its own risks. The first trading session of March is likely to reflect fear; whether that fear deepens or fades will depend on developments far beyond Dalal Street.

Monday will set the tone. The week will determine the trend.

Related Tags

  • #AsianPaints
  • #OilCompaines #BPCL
  • HPCL
  • Iran
  • spicejet
  • US
  • Vedanta
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.