Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Share Price

138.14
(0.13%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open137.72
  • Day's High139.83
  • 52 Wk High196.8
  • Prev. Close137.96
  • Day's Low137.13
  • 52 Wk Low 128.5
  • Turnover (lac)20,104.09
  • P/E13.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value127.39
  • EPS10.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,95,070.79
  • Div. Yield8.49
Loading...
  • Open167.65
  • Day's High177.58
  • Spot176.91
  • Prev. Close168.92
  • Day's Low166.36
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot4,875
  • OI(Chg %)-40,41,380 (-12.42%)
  • Roll Over%7.21
  • Roll Cost1.45
  • Traded Vol.5,62,62,375 (-9.74%)
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refineries

Open

137.72

Prev. Close

137.96

Turnover(Lac.)

20,104.09

Day's High

139.83

Day's Low

137.13

52 Week's High

196.8

52 Week's Low

128.5

Book Value

127.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,95,070.79

P/E

13.23

EPS

10.42

Divi. Yield

8.49

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

Record Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

24 Dec 2024|12:38 PM

IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.

Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.

Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

12 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.49%

Non-Promoter- 37.90%

Institutions: 37.90%

Non-Institutions: 10.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,771.56

13,771.56

9,181.04

9,181.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,62,943.42

1,20,985.98

1,22,105.32

1,01,319

Net Worth

1,76,714.98

1,34,757.54

1,31,286.36

1,10,500.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,98,163.75

3,78,057.61

4,86,256.45

4,24,038.7

yoy growth (%)

58.22

-22.25

14.67

17.8

Raw materials

-5,03,382.56

-2,94,406.12

-4,19,202.09

-3,43,225.17

As % of sales

84.15

77.87

86.21

80.94

Employee costs

-10,991.7

-10,712.04

-8,792.65

-10,079.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31,733.07

29,715.65

7,610.52

32,564.28

Depreciation

-11,005.91

-9,804.3

-8,766.1

-7,067.01

Tax paid

-7,548.97

-7,879.61

5,007.34

-11,218.16

Working capital

12,652.81

-15,231.7

14,405.35

6,554.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.22

-22.25

14.67

17.8

Op profit growth

13.61

102.62

-52.64

24.77

EBIT growth

11.43

141.42

-62.26

20.98

Net profit growth

10.75

1,562.77

-93.84

11.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,81,235.45

9,51,409.94

7,36,716.3

5,20,236.84

5,76,588.93

Excise Duty

1,04,883.6

1,09,654.03

1,47,395.1

1,56,287.17

92,226.67

Net Sales

7,76,351.85

8,41,755.91

5,89,321.2

3,63,949.67

4,84,362.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5,384.49

5,123.89

4,332.24

4,696.27

4,156.38

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,251.15

46.3516,93,373.027,7130.41,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

138.14

13.261,95,155.51180.018.471,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

296.4

9.061,28,571.612,397.236.981,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

413.05

20.1787,910.99631.185.0899,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

149.53

28.6526,157.54-682.322.0124,967.8770.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamal Kumar Gwalani

Director (Marketing)

Satish Kumar Vaduguri

Independent Director

Ramnaresh Singh

Director & CFO

Anuj Jain

Nominee (Govt)

Sujata Sharma

Director (Refineries)

Arvind Kumar

Director (Research & Devplmnt)

Alok Sharma

Director (Human Resources)

Rashmi Govil

Director (Pipelines)

Shri Nachimuthu Senthil Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Summary

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is Indias flagship Maharatna national oil company with business interests straddling entire hydrocarbon value chain from refining, pipeline transportation and marketing of petroleum products to exploration & production of crude oil & gas, petrochemicals, gas marketing, alternative energy sources and globalization of downstream operations.The Companys operations include refineries, pipelines and marketing. Their portfolio of brands includes Indane LPGas, SERVO lubricants, XTRAPREMIUM petrol and XTRAMILE diesel and Propel Petrochemicals. In exploration and production, Indian Oils domestic portfolio includes 11 oil and gas blocks and two coal bed methane blocks while the overseas portfolio consists of 10 blocks spread across Libya, Iran, Gabon, Nigeria, Timor-Leste, Yemen and Venezuela. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1959 as Indian Oil Company Ltd. In the year 1964, Indian Refineries Ltd merged with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Indian Oil Blending Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary was merged with Indian Oil on May 2006. The company transferred their entire equity holding in Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) to the Oil Industry Development Board, a government body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Consequently, ISPRL ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary in May 2006. The company formed one subsidiary company, namely IOC Middle East FZE, in Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone Dubai, with the objective of
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is ₹195070.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is 13.23 and 1.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is ₹128.5 and ₹196.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd?

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.31%, 3 Years at 22.42%, 1 Year at 4.10%, 6 Month at -18.41%, 3 Month at -19.37% and 1 Month at -0.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.50 %
Institutions - 37.90 %
Public - 10.60 %

