Summary

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is Indias flagship Maharatna national oil company with business interests straddling entire hydrocarbon value chain from refining, pipeline transportation and marketing of petroleum products to exploration & production of crude oil & gas, petrochemicals, gas marketing, alternative energy sources and globalization of downstream operations.The Companys operations include refineries, pipelines and marketing. Their portfolio of brands includes Indane LPGas, SERVO lubricants, XTRAPREMIUM petrol and XTRAMILE diesel and Propel Petrochemicals. In exploration and production, Indian Oils domestic portfolio includes 11 oil and gas blocks and two coal bed methane blocks while the overseas portfolio consists of 10 blocks spread across Libya, Iran, Gabon, Nigeria, Timor-Leste, Yemen and Venezuela. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1959 as Indian Oil Company Ltd. In the year 1964, Indian Refineries Ltd merged with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Indian Oil Blending Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary was merged with Indian Oil on May 2006. The company transferred their entire equity holding in Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) to the Oil Industry Development Board, a government body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Consequently, ISPRL ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary in May 2006. The company formed one subsidiary company, namely IOC Middle East FZE, in Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone Dubai, with the objective of

