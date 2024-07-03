Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefineries
Open₹137.72
Prev. Close₹137.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,104.09
Day's High₹139.83
Day's Low₹137.13
52 Week's High₹196.8
52 Week's Low₹128.5
Book Value₹127.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,95,070.79
P/E13.23
EPS10.42
Divi. Yield8.49
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.Read More
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.Read More
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,771.56
13,771.56
9,181.04
9,181.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,62,943.42
1,20,985.98
1,22,105.32
1,01,319
Net Worth
1,76,714.98
1,34,757.54
1,31,286.36
1,10,500.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,98,163.75
3,78,057.61
4,86,256.45
4,24,038.7
yoy growth (%)
58.22
-22.25
14.67
17.8
Raw materials
-5,03,382.56
-2,94,406.12
-4,19,202.09
-3,43,225.17
As % of sales
84.15
77.87
86.21
80.94
Employee costs
-10,991.7
-10,712.04
-8,792.65
-10,079.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31,733.07
29,715.65
7,610.52
32,564.28
Depreciation
-11,005.91
-9,804.3
-8,766.1
-7,067.01
Tax paid
-7,548.97
-7,879.61
5,007.34
-11,218.16
Working capital
12,652.81
-15,231.7
14,405.35
6,554.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.22
-22.25
14.67
17.8
Op profit growth
13.61
102.62
-52.64
24.77
EBIT growth
11.43
141.42
-62.26
20.98
Net profit growth
10.75
1,562.77
-93.84
11.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,81,235.45
9,51,409.94
7,36,716.3
5,20,236.84
5,76,588.93
Excise Duty
1,04,883.6
1,09,654.03
1,47,395.1
1,56,287.17
92,226.67
Net Sales
7,76,351.85
8,41,755.91
5,89,321.2
3,63,949.67
4,84,362.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5,384.49
5,123.89
4,332.24
4,696.27
4,156.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Reliance Industries Ltd
RELIANCE
1,251.15
|46.35
|16,93,373.02
|7,713
|0.4
|1,30,108
|387.45
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
IOC
138.14
|13.26
|1,95,155.51
|180.01
|8.47
|1,73,847.58
|123.66
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
BPCL
296.4
|9.06
|1,28,571.61
|2,397.23
|6.98
|1,02,790.39
|175.89
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
HINDPETRO
413.05
|20.17
|87,910.99
|631.18
|5.08
|99,413.16
|189.01
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
MRPL
149.53
|28.65
|26,157.54
|-682.32
|2.01
|24,967.87
|70.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamal Kumar Gwalani
Director (Marketing)
Satish Kumar Vaduguri
Independent Director
Ramnaresh Singh
Director & CFO
Anuj Jain
Nominee (Govt)
Sujata Sharma
Director (Refineries)
Arvind Kumar
Director (Research & Devplmnt)
Alok Sharma
Director (Human Resources)
Rashmi Govil
Director (Pipelines)
Shri Nachimuthu Senthil Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Summary
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is Indias flagship Maharatna national oil company with business interests straddling entire hydrocarbon value chain from refining, pipeline transportation and marketing of petroleum products to exploration & production of crude oil & gas, petrochemicals, gas marketing, alternative energy sources and globalization of downstream operations.The Companys operations include refineries, pipelines and marketing. Their portfolio of brands includes Indane LPGas, SERVO lubricants, XTRAPREMIUM petrol and XTRAMILE diesel and Propel Petrochemicals. In exploration and production, Indian Oils domestic portfolio includes 11 oil and gas blocks and two coal bed methane blocks while the overseas portfolio consists of 10 blocks spread across Libya, Iran, Gabon, Nigeria, Timor-Leste, Yemen and Venezuela. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1959 as Indian Oil Company Ltd. In the year 1964, Indian Refineries Ltd merged with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Indian Oil Blending Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary was merged with Indian Oil on May 2006. The company transferred their entire equity holding in Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) to the Oil Industry Development Board, a government body functioning under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Consequently, ISPRL ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary in May 2006. The company formed one subsidiary company, namely IOC Middle East FZE, in Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone Dubai, with the objective of
Read More
The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹138.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is ₹195070.79 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is 13.23 and 1.12 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is ₹128.5 and ₹196.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.31%, 3 Years at 22.42%, 1 Year at 4.10%, 6 Month at -18.41%, 3 Month at -19.37% and 1 Month at -0.98%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.