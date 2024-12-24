Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31,733.07
29,715.65
7,610.52
32,564.28
Depreciation
-11,005.91
-9,804.3
-8,766.1
-7,067.01
Tax paid
-7,548.97
-7,879.61
5,007.34
-11,218.16
Working capital
12,652.81
-15,231.7
14,405.35
6,554.38
Other operating items
Operating
25,831
-3,199.96
18,257.12
20,833.49
Capital expenditure
13,412.23
18,894.57
35,661.2
12,977.79
Free cash flow
39,243.23
15,694.61
53,918.32
33,811.28
Equity raised
2,07,503.63
1,73,711.26
1,87,571.37
1,88,079.84
Investing
9,167.23
9,480.85
-8,349.7
183.66
Financing
2,04,140.25
1,79,536.35
1,44,166.68
84,365.88
Dividends paid
8,263.41
9,640.47
3,902.09
9,004.9
Net in cash
4,68,317.75
3,88,063.54
3,81,208.76
3,15,445.56
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.
In a separate announcement, IOC's board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar
