|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.92
-24.86
14.91
18.6
Op profit growth
16.77
143.19
-60.55
22.4
EBIT growth
15
247.46
-75.58
23.27
Net profit growth
16
-2,522.71
-104.02
11.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.9
10.96
3.38
9.86
EBIT margin
6.33
8.91
1.92
9.07
Net profit margin
4.25
5.94
-0.18
5.26
RoCE
13.94
13.18
4.17
19.65
RoNW
5.11
5.22
-0.21
5.13
RoA
2.34
2.19
-0.09
2.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
28.02
23.7
-2.04
23.87
Dividend per share
12.6
12
4.25
21
Cash EPS
13.89
11.65
-11.7
15.32
Book value per share
145.44
121.81
103.9
120.13
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.83
2.58
-26.68
4.92
P/CEPS
5.7
5.25
-4.64
7.66
P/B
0.54
0.5
0.52
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
4.87
4.62
10.64
5.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
32.91
44.55
-547.35
49.02
Tax payout
-25.9
-30.41
191.94
-34.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.05
13.55
9.02
8.53
Inventory days
60.58
75.66
51.99
59.16
Creditor days
-33.57
-42.79
-28.57
-36.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.74
-11.19
-1.41
-10.04
Net debt / equity
0.97
1.02
1.33
0.57
Net debt / op. profit
2.79
2.86
7.77
1.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.62
-75.58
-85.7
-79.91
Employee costs
-1.96
-3.1
-1.92
-2.53
Other costs
-7.5
-10.34
-8.97
-7.68
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.Read More
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.Read More
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.Read More
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.Read More
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.Read More
In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, BiharRead More
