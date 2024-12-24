iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

24 Dec 2024 , 12:38 PM

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has decided to invest in a new yarn manufacturing project in Bhadrak, Odisha. This is one of the first joint venture agreements between IOCL with MCPI Private Ltd in equity split 50:50.

The project will cost approximately ₹4,382.21 crore. It will have a 900 TPD Continuous Polymerisation (CP) unit along with facilities to produce Draw Textured Yarn (DTY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), polyester chips, and related equipment.
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.

IOCL has reported a net profit of ₹180 crore in the July-September quarter. Its revenue for the quarter at ₹1.74 lakh crore. Revenue also fell by 10% compared to the previous quarter.

The EBITDA, or the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, of IOCL recorded a decline of 56% and had come to ₹3,773 crore, much below the forecasted ₹11,119 crore. The EBITDA margin also came down to 2.2%, considerably short of the forecasted 6%.

In the National Stock Exchange, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) shares are currently trading at ₹138.67 which is a 0.65% gain than the previous close. In the last one year Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) shares has gained a total of 8.29% in the last one year, and 16% dip in the last six months.

Related Tags

  • Indian oil
  • MCPI
  • Yarn Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.