Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|9,7500%
|₹5624.44%
|118
|₹0.050%
|29,2500%
|-
|-
|123
|₹0.050%
|1,95,0000%
|9,7500%
|₹450%
|125
|₹0.10%
|29,2500%
|-
|-
|130
|₹0.10%
|2,09,6250%
|29,2500%
|₹41.518.74%
|133
|₹0.050%
|5,70,3750%
|-
|-
|135.5
|₹0.10%
|14,6250%
|-
|-
|138
|₹0.050%
|2,82,7500%
|48,7500%
|₹350%
|140
|₹0.10%
|9,7500%
|4,8750%
|₹26.0532.23%
|140.5
|₹0.10%
|1,12,1250%
|-
|-
|142.5
|₹0.150%
|4,8750%
|1,65,750-5.55%
|₹34.231.53%
|143
|₹0.050%
|33,34,5000%
|-
|-
|145
|₹0.150%
|3,90,0000%
|14,6250%
|₹29.2522.12%
|145.5
|₹0.050%
|2,58,3750%
|4,8750%
|₹19.70%
|147.5
|₹0.150%
|1,12,1250%
|1,26,7500%
|₹27.4535.89%
|148
|₹0.050%
|8,92,1250%
|5,65,5000%
|₹24.750%
|150
|₹0.050%
|34,1250%
|34,1250%
|₹2257.7%
|150.5
|₹0.050%
|4,24,1250%
|39,0000%
|₹16.650%
|152.5
|₹0.250%
|2,29,1250%
|1,80,375-19.56%
|₹21.532.71%
|153
|₹0.050%
|29,78,6250.16%
|00%
|₹11.50%
|155
|₹0.050%
|2,43,7500%
|58,500-7.69%
|₹18.5546.64%
|155.5
|₹0.050%
|6,19,1250%
|14,6250%
|₹90%
|157.5
|₹0.050%
|1,36,5000%
|6,67,875-15.95%
|₹19.273.75%
|158
|₹0.050%
|11,11,500-3.79%
|4,19,250-1.14%
|₹17.598.86%
|160
|₹0.050%
|6,82,5000%
|7,41,000-5.59%
|₹15.584.52%
|160.5
|₹0.050%
|5,99,625-2.38%
|78,000-5.88%
|₹12.45118.42%
|162.5
|₹0.05-50%
|5,41,1250%
|16,47,750-25.05%
|₹14137.28%
|163
|₹0.05-50%
|9,31,125-12.38%
|4,63,125-41.35%
|₹12.95215.85%
|165
|₹0.05-80%
|4,04,625-26.54%
|3,75,375-30.63%
|₹12.75244.59%
|165.5
|₹0.05-75%
|4,19,2504.87%
|2,63,250-40%
|₹6.65269.44%
|167.5
|₹0.05-88.88%
|3,07,125-18.18%
|11,21,250-57.72%
|₹9.8625.92%
|168
|₹0.05-90.9%
|10,38,375-17.76%
|7,06,875-71.73%
|₹6.6842.85%
|170
|₹0.05-97.22%
|9,79,875-30.68%
|4,82,625-57.32%
|₹6.51,081.81%
|170.5
|₹0.05-97.72%
|3,21,7501.53%
|4,09,500-56.92%
|₹4.551,416.66%
|172.5
|₹0.05-98.73%
|3,31,50036%
|5,70,375-79.50%
|₹4.31,333.33%
|173
|₹0.05-98.88%
|5,26,50011.34%
|5,46,000-62.16%
|₹2.1950%
|175
|₹0.05-99.19%
|97,500-28.57%
|82,875-86.50%
|₹1.5900%
|175.5
|₹3.45-49.26%
|19,500-20%
|1,26,750-66.66%
|₹0.050%
|177.5
|₹3.25-70.98%
|82,8750%
|7,06,875-61.53%
|₹0.05-50%
|178
|₹3.7-60.21%
|2,82,750-36.26%
|11,11,50042.5%
|₹0.050%
|180
|₹140%
|39,0000%
|6,24,000-20%
|₹0.050%
|180.5
|₹2.7-82%
|63,375-27.77%
|2,19,375400%
|₹0.050%
|182.5
|₹15.650%
|43,8750%
|21,45,0001.14%
|₹0.05-50%
|183
|₹8.3-41.54%
|58,500-55.55%
|2,63,2500%
|₹0.050%
|185
|₹17.60%
|43,8750%
|4,38,7500%
|₹0.050%
|185.5
|₹15.80%
|29,2500%
|7,84,8750%
|₹1.15-8%
|187.5
|₹13.40%
|34,1250%
|10,96,8750%
|₹0.050%
|188
|₹20.90%
|14,6250%
|4,63,1250%
|₹0.050%
|190
|₹15.75-1.25%
|3,12,0000%
|8,67,7500%
|₹0.65-7.14%
|192.5
|-
|-
|48,84,7500%
|₹0.050%
|193
|₹20.5-15.81%
|29,250-50%
|1,51,1250%
|₹0.050%
|195
|₹20.90%
|14,6250%
|68,59,1250%
|₹0.350%
|200
|₹23.90%
|97,5000%
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.Read More
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.Read More
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.Read More
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.Read More
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.Read More
In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, BiharRead More
