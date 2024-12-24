Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,771.56
13,771.56
9,181.04
9,181.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,62,943.42
1,20,985.98
1,22,105.32
1,01,319
Net Worth
1,76,714.98
1,34,757.54
1,31,286.36
1,10,500.04
Minority Interest
Debt
1,25,866.68
1,41,550.04
1,19,462.82
1,02,327.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21,361.64
19,213.89
18,116.71
17,101.93
Total Liabilities
3,23,943.3
2,95,521.47
2,68,865.89
2,29,929.46
Fixed Assets
2,39,932.39
2,14,476.11
1,91,334.91
1,76,452.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
71,088.18
57,519.27
57,786.64
48,619.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4,724.54
4,600.89
4,489.35
4,137.2
Networking Capital
7,365.98
18,152.19
14,372.01
-947.58
Inventories
1,12,784.91
1,14,087.18
1,03,421.22
78,377.13
Inventory Days
63.1
75.67
Sundry Debtors
12,779.41
15,667.38
18,136.57
13,379.56
Debtor Days
11.06
12.91
Other Current Assets
20,100.95
17,612.15
16,991.06
15,746.66
Sundry Creditors
-61,702.6
-56,740.12
-49,613.37
-39,373.01
Creditor Days
30.27
38.01
Other Current Liabilities
-76,596.68
-72,474.4
-74,563.47
-69,077.93
Cash
832.2
773.01
882.98
1,668.37
Total Assets
3,23,943.3
2,95,521.47
2,68,865.89
2,29,929.46
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.Read More
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.Read More
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.Read More
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.Read More
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.Read More
In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, BiharRead More
