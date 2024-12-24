Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,98,163.75
3,78,057.61
4,86,256.45
4,24,038.7
yoy growth (%)
58.22
-22.25
14.67
17.8
Raw materials
-5,03,382.56
-2,94,406.12
-4,19,202.09
-3,43,225.17
As % of sales
84.15
77.87
86.21
80.94
Employee costs
-10,991.7
-10,712.04
-8,792.65
-10,079.41
As % of sales
1.83
2.83
1.8
2.37
Other costs
-40,545.67
-34,876.3
-39,477.02
-31,069.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.77
9.22
8.11
7.32
Operating profit
43,243.82
38,063.15
18,784.69
39,665.11
OPM
7.22
10.06
3.86
9.35
Depreciation
-11,005.91
-9,804.3
-8,766.1
-7,067.01
Interest expense
-4,829.1
-3,093.92
-5,979.45
-3,448.44
Other income
4,324.26
4,550.72
3,571.39
3,414.62
Profit before tax
31,733.07
29,715.65
7,610.52
32,564.28
Taxes
-7,548.97
-7,879.61
5,007.34
-11,218.16
Tax rate
-23.78
-26.51
65.79
-34.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24,184.1
21,836.04
12,617.87
21,346.12
Exceptional items
0
0
-11,304.64
0
Net profit
24,184.1
21,836.04
1,313.23
21,346.12
yoy growth (%)
10.75
1,562.77
-93.84
11.72
NPM
4.04
5.77
0.27
5.03
