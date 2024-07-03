Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6,57,585.6
7,20,698.38
5,27,670.86
3,54,502.57
4,34,217.08
Excise Duty
79,883.51
82,814.74
1,13,637.96
1,10,427.3
67,862.14
Net Sales
5,77,702.09
6,37,883.64
4,14,032.9
2,44,075.27
3,66,354.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3,698.72
3,756.34
3,611.39
3,415.81
2,372.32
Total Income
5,81,400.81
6,41,639.98
4,17,644.29
2,47,491.08
3,68,727.26
Total Expenditure
5,14,081.76
6,24,884
3,80,574.67
2,17,823.36
3,46,838.45
PBIDT
67,319.05
16,755.98
37,069.62
29,667.72
21,888.81
Interest
5,678.54
5,584
3,616.78
2,385.99
4,546.77
PBDT
61,640.51
11,171.98
33,452.84
27,281.73
17,342.04
Depreciation
11,772.36
9,892.9
9,055.64
7,999.84
7,202.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11,202.14
1,020.27
4,817.82
4,535.74
1,473.88
Deferred Tax
992.78
-604.22
941.96
2,128.83
1,976.59
Reported Profit After Tax
37,673.23
863.03
18,637.42
12,617.32
6,689.22
Minority Interest After NP
1,092.41
1,360.73
180.91
5.6
-200.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36,580.82
-497.7
18,456.51
12,611.72
6,889.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36,580.82
-497.7
18,456.51
12,611.72
6,889.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
26.56
-0.36
20.1
13.74
7.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
90
75
0
Equity
14,121.24
14,121.24
9,414.16
9,414.16
9,414.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.65
2.62
8.95
12.15
5.97
PBDTM(%)
10.66
1.75
8.07
11.17
4.73
PATM(%)
6.52
0.13
4.5
5.16
1.82
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.Read More
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.Read More
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.Read More
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.Read More
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.Read More
In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, BiharRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.