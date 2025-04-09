iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indian Oil to infuse ₹61,000 Crore for building petchem complex

9 Apr 2025 , 09:04 AM

Indian Oil is planning to inject ₹61,000 Crore for establishing a petrochemical complex situated in Paradip, Odisha.

The company has entered into a preliminary agreement with the state government for its petchem project at the Odisha Investors’ Meet in New Delhi on Tuesday.

This will be Indian Oil’s “largest-ever investment at one location”, announced the company. Indian Oil already runs a 15 million tonnes per-year refinery at Paradip.

The complex will include a dual-feed cracker and associated downstream units for producing a vast range of petrochemicals, including Phenol, Polypropylene (PP), and Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA).

Odisha is on its way to become one of the most important hubs of energy transition in the world, with petroleum investments of over ₹2.04 Lakh Crore in the last decade, stated Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister of education and an MP from the state. Pradhan was given charge of petroleum ministry between 2014 to 2021.

The company reported a sharp decline of 64% in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 at ₹2,873.53 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹8,069.39 Crore.

Company’s bottomline was sluggish due to lower marketing margins and losses in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) segment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Indian oil
  • Indian Oil Agreement
  • Indian Oil Investment
  • Indian Oil News
  • Indian Oil News Today
  • Indian Oil Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 9, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|01:14 PM
GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

GRSE, SWAN Defence Ink MoU to Boost Commercial Shipbuilding

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|12:00 PM
GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

GRSE Bags ₹490 Crore Order for Research Vessels from GSI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|11:53 AM
HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

HUDCO to Fund ₹1.5 Lakh Crore for MMRDA Infrastructure Projects in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:24 AM
Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Mazagon Dock Reports 14% Revenue Growth, Declares ₹3 Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2025|10:10 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.