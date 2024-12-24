iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

126.95
(0.25%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

I O C L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Investment approval for Yarn Project at Bhadrak (Odisha)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25
Board Meeting30 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202430 May 2024
Record date for Final Dividend 2023-24 and Investment in Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd. Singapore. Corrigendum-outcome of Board meeting This is in reference to our intimation dated May 30, 2024 regarding outcome of Board meeting on Investment of USD 78.31 million in 10C Global Capital Management IFSC Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IndianOQil) for acquisition of Preference Shares and Warrants of Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd.Singapore (SMS). In the said intimation, the date was inadvertently mentioned as July 07, 2024. The same may please be read as July 07, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend if any Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

I O C L: Related News

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

Indian Oil Partners with MCPI for ₹4,382 Crore Yarn Project in Odisha

24 Dec 2024|12:38 PM

IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.

Read More
Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

Indian Oil maintains oil agreement with Iraq

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.

Read More
Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

Two Killed in Vadodara IOCL Refinery Blaze

12 Nov 2024|11:34 AM

According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Read More
Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

30 Aug 2024|03:29 PM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

Read More
IOCL Stalls Green Hydrogen Plans Again

IOCL Stalls Green Hydrogen Plans Again

6 Aug 2024|12:39 PM

The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.

Read More
Indian Oil Hikes Prices of ATF, Commercial LPG

Indian Oil Hikes Prices of ATF, Commercial LPG

1 Aug 2024|04:48 PM

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.

Read More
Government Cuts Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil

Government Cuts Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil

1 Aug 2024|11:27 AM

The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.

Read More
Refining Woes Hit Indian Oil Hard, Profit Crashes 75%

Refining Woes Hit Indian Oil Hard, Profit Crashes 75%

31 Jul 2024|10:34 AM

In a separate announcement, IOC’s board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar

Read More
Read More

