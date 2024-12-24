|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Investment approval for Yarn Project at Bhadrak (Odisha)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|Record date for Final Dividend 2023-24 and Investment in Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd. Singapore. Corrigendum-outcome of Board meeting This is in reference to our intimation dated May 30, 2024 regarding outcome of Board meeting on Investment of USD 78.31 million in 10C Global Capital Management IFSC Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IndianOQil) for acquisition of Preference Shares and Warrants of Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd.Singapore (SMS). In the said intimation, the date was inadvertently mentioned as July 07, 2024. The same may please be read as July 07, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend if any Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
IOCL will invest ₹657.33 crore in this joint venture. This will help the company prove its commitment to diversify and expand into new industries.
The corporation satisfies around 55-57% of its oil demand through annual agreements with large producers.
According to officials, the fire was extinguished following a number of fire tenders dispatched from neighbouring cities and towns.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.
The tender was notable because it was the first attempt by an Indian corporation to decide the price of green hydrogen through a bidding or market-driven process.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) raised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective August 1.
The windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel has since been cut to zero.
In a separate announcement, IOC's board has granted stage-1 approval for the construction of a Greenfield Terminal at Bihta, Patna, Bihar
