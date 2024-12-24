Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Investment approval for Yarn Project at Bhadrak (Odisha)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half-year ended 30th September 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors for F.Y. 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

Record date for Final Dividend 2023-24 and Investment in Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd. Singapore. Corrigendum-outcome of Board meeting This is in reference to our intimation dated May 30, 2024 regarding outcome of Board meeting on Investment of USD 78.31 million in 10C Global Capital Management IFSC Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IndianOQil) for acquisition of Preference Shares and Warrants of Sun Mobility Pte. Ltd.Singapore (SMS). In the said intimation, the date was inadvertently mentioned as July 07, 2024. The same may please be read as July 07, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of final dividend if any Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024