|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|7
|70
|Final
|Board has recommended a final dividend of 70% for the year 2023-24 i.e. Rs. 7.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each on the paid-up share capital, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.
