Summary

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna PSU, is a fully integrated Exploration & Production (E&P) company in the upstream sector and is the second largest national oil and gas company of India as measured by total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves and production in India. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of LPG. It has vast experience in reservoir management and expertise in IOR/EOR operations. OIL also provides various E&P related services to make it a fully integrated E&P company. At present, the Government of India, the Promoter of the Company, is holding 56.66% of the total Issued & Paid-up Capital of the Company. The balance 43.34% of the Equity capital is held by Public and others including Bodies Corporate, Mutual Funds, Banks, FPCs and Resident Individuals. Besides having a Pan-India presence, OIL has Participating Interest in blocks in over nine countries overseas viz Libya, Gabon, Nigeria, Yemen, Venezuela, USA, Mozambique, Russia and Bangladesh. The company also has a stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited. This completes Oil Indias presence in the entire hydrocarbon value chain.Oil India Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on February 18, 1989 as Oil India Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main objective of exploration and production of crude oil. The name of the company w

