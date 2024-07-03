SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹484.05
Prev. Close₹481.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,057.71
Day's High₹485.55
Day's Low₹455.55
52 Week's High₹767.9
52 Week's Low₹241.6
Book Value₹291.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74,449.84
P/E11.31
EPS42.51
Divi. Yield2.01
The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.Read More
Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.Read More
India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,084.41
1,084.41
1,084.41
1,084.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43,038.04
33,280.85
28,806.1
25,126.23
Net Worth
44,122.45
34,365.26
29,890.51
26,210.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,618.38
12,128.52
10,656.47
9,510.39
yoy growth (%)
-28.94
13.81
12.05
-2.6
Raw materials
-101.59
-257.6
-48.97
49.19
As % of sales
1.17
2.12
0.45
0.51
Employee costs
-1,945.09
-1,899.42
-1,693.29
-1,613.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,172.1
2,120.1
3,709.8
3,298.05
Depreciation
-1,537.68
-1,491.83
-1,270.01
-1,090.73
Tax paid
1,018.52
463.96
-1,041.87
-597.64
Working capital
152.03
-1,276.71
-2,531.26
-4,366.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.94
13.81
12.05
-2.6
Op profit growth
-51.15
-33.76
25.97
-13.47
EBIT growth
-36.2
-36.51
11.65
-8.53
Net profit growth
-32.6
-3.14
72.27
-32.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
36,303.62
41,025.98
30,011.2
22,484.13
20,639.88
Excise Duty
3,837.59
4,941.56
4,105.61
0
0
Net Sales
32,466.03
36,084.42
25,905.59
22,484.13
20,639.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,799.94
736.6
1,254.45
1,633.74
2,376.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & Director (HR)
Ranjit Rath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajaya Kumar Sahoo
Nominee (Govt)
Rohit Mathur
Nominee (Govt)
George Thomas
Director (Finance)
Abhijit Majumdar
Director (Operation)
Trailukya Borgohain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oil India Ltd
Summary
Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna PSU, is a fully integrated Exploration & Production (E&P) company in the upstream sector and is the second largest national oil and gas company of India as measured by total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves and production in India. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of LPG. It has vast experience in reservoir management and expertise in IOR/EOR operations. OIL also provides various E&P related services to make it a fully integrated E&P company. At present, the Government of India, the Promoter of the Company, is holding 56.66% of the total Issued & Paid-up Capital of the Company. The balance 43.34% of the Equity capital is held by Public and others including Bodies Corporate, Mutual Funds, Banks, FPCs and Resident Individuals. Besides having a Pan-India presence, OIL has Participating Interest in blocks in over nine countries overseas viz Libya, Gabon, Nigeria, Yemen, Venezuela, USA, Mozambique, Russia and Bangladesh. The company also has a stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited. This completes Oil Indias presence in the entire hydrocarbon value chain.Oil India Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on February 18, 1989 as Oil India Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main objective of exploration and production of crude oil. The name of the company w
Read More
The Oil India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹457.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil India Ltd is ₹74449.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oil India Ltd is 11.31 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil India Ltd is ₹241.6 and ₹767.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.85%, 3 Years at 53.69%, 1 Year at 87.10%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at -1.88%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.