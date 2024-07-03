iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil India Ltd Share Price

457.7
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open484.05
  • Day's High485.55
  • 52 Wk High767.9
  • Prev. Close481.1
  • Day's Low455.55
  • 52 Wk Low 241.6
  • Turnover (lac)13,057.71
  • P/E11.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value291.55
  • EPS42.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74,449.84
  • Div. Yield2.01
  • Open427.75
  • Day's High430.1
  • Spot427.05
  • Prev. Close425.7
  • Day's Low422.5
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,075
  • OI(Chg %)-1,12,875 (-12.3%)
  • Roll Over%15.46
  • Roll Cost1.21
  • Traded Vol.9,01,925 (-58.71%)
Oil India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

484.05

Prev. Close

481.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13,057.71

Day's High

485.55

Day's Low

455.55

52 Week's High

767.9

52 Week's Low

241.6

Book Value

291.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74,449.84

P/E

11.31

EPS

42.51

Divi. Yield

2.01

Oil India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

Oil India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions
19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline
6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project
27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals
12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

Oil India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:58 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.65%

Non-Promoter- 36.89%

Institutions: 36.88%

Non-Institutions: 6.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oil India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,084.41

1,084.41

1,084.41

1,084.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43,038.04

33,280.85

28,806.1

25,126.23

Net Worth

44,122.45

34,365.26

29,890.51

26,210.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,618.38

12,128.52

10,656.47

9,510.39

yoy growth (%)

-28.94

13.81

12.05

-2.6

Raw materials

-101.59

-257.6

-48.97

49.19

As % of sales

1.17

2.12

0.45

0.51

Employee costs

-1,945.09

-1,899.42

-1,693.29

-1,613.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,172.1

2,120.1

3,709.8

3,298.05

Depreciation

-1,537.68

-1,491.83

-1,270.01

-1,090.73

Tax paid

1,018.52

463.96

-1,041.87

-597.64

Working capital

152.03

-1,276.71

-2,531.26

-4,366.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.94

13.81

12.05

-2.6

Op profit growth

-51.15

-33.76

25.97

-13.47

EBIT growth

-36.2

-36.51

11.65

-8.53

Net profit growth

-32.6

-3.14

72.27

-32.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

36,303.62

41,025.98

30,011.2

22,484.13

20,639.88

Excise Duty

3,837.59

4,941.56

4,105.61

0

0

Net Sales

32,466.03

36,084.42

25,905.59

22,484.13

20,639.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,799.94

736.6

1,254.45

1,633.74

2,376.8

Oil India Ltd Peer Comparison

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oil India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & Director (HR)

Ranjit Rath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajaya Kumar Sahoo

Nominee (Govt)

Rohit Mathur

Nominee (Govt)

George Thomas

Director (Finance)

Abhijit Majumdar

Director (Operation)

Trailukya Borgohain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oil India Ltd

Summary

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Navratna PSU, is a fully integrated Exploration & Production (E&P) company in the upstream sector and is the second largest national oil and gas company of India as measured by total proved plus probable oil and natural gas reserves and production in India. OIL is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of LPG. It has vast experience in reservoir management and expertise in IOR/EOR operations. OIL also provides various E&P related services to make it a fully integrated E&P company. At present, the Government of India, the Promoter of the Company, is holding 56.66% of the total Issued & Paid-up Capital of the Company. The balance 43.34% of the Equity capital is held by Public and others including Bodies Corporate, Mutual Funds, Banks, FPCs and Resident Individuals. Besides having a Pan-India presence, OIL has Participating Interest in blocks in over nine countries overseas viz Libya, Gabon, Nigeria, Yemen, Venezuela, USA, Mozambique, Russia and Bangladesh. The company also has a stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited. This completes Oil Indias presence in the entire hydrocarbon value chain.Oil India Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company on February 18, 1989 as Oil India Pvt Ltd. The company was incorporated with the main objective of exploration and production of crude oil. The name of the company w
Company FAQs

What is the Oil India Ltd share price today?

The Oil India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹457.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oil India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil India Ltd is ₹74449.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oil India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oil India Ltd is 11.31 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oil India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil India Ltd is ₹241.6 and ₹767.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oil India Ltd?

Oil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.85%, 3 Years at 53.69%, 1 Year at 87.10%, 6 Month at -2.87%, 3 Month at -10.71% and 1 Month at -1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oil India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oil India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.66 %
Institutions - 36.88 %
Public - 6.46 %

