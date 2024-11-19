Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
266.57
|8.14
|3,31,175.85
|11,984.02
|4.65
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
474.8
|11.07
|76,548.16
|1,834.07
|2.05
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
585.6
|30.71
|3,588.48
|29.79
|0.44
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
186.63
|67.84
|2,467
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
361.45
|37.86
|1,622.4
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
