iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Oil India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

457.7
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Oil India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,172.1

2,120.1

3,709.8

3,298.05

Depreciation

-1,537.68

-1,491.83

-1,270.01

-1,090.73

Tax paid

1,018.52

463.96

-1,041.87

-597.64

Working capital

152.03

-1,276.71

-2,531.26

-4,366.05

Other operating items

Operating

804.96

-184.48

-1,133.34

-2,756.37

Capital expenditure

358.49

2,050.16

1,718.67

1,583.36

Free cash flow

1,163.46

1,865.68

585.32

-1,173.01

Equity raised

47,066.45

49,174.78

53,863.86

52,020.42

Investing

6,634.05

-4,396.83

835.18

7,497.35

Financing

24,907.25

17,889.39

17,951.78

18,080.37

Dividends paid

379.55

975.96

1,134.91

761.44

Net in cash

80,150.76

65,508.98

74,371.06

77,186.57

Oil India : related Articles

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Oil India inks pact with TotalEnergies for methane emissions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|04:20 PM

The OGDC aims to achieve net zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero regular flaring by 2030.

Read More
Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Oil India Reports 379% Profit Growth in Q2 Amid Revenue Decline

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|10:03 PM

Operating income surged 27.65% compared to the previous quarter and grew by an impressive 402.64% year-on-year, showcasing operational efficiency.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

BPCL, Oil India Partner for Arunachal Gas Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Oct 2024|04:38 PM

BPCL’s EBITDA was reported at ₹4,547 crore, reflecting a 19.5% decrease from the previous quarter. The EBITDA margin stood at 4.4%.

Read More
Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Indian Oil Giants Join UAE Firm for Critical Minerals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

India, the United States, and many other countries have recognised the importance of building a vital minerals supply chain.

Read More
ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

ONGC, Oil India Shares Take a Hit Amid Falling Crude Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|01:00 PM

Chinese demand growth was also reduced lower to 650,000 barrels per day, down from 700,000 barrels per day in the prior report.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Oil India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.