Top Stocks for Today - 28th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Interglobe Aviation: The aviation business’ co-founder Rakesh Gangwal & Chinkerpoo Family Trust is reportedly planning to offload about a 3.1% stake in the company. The transaction will take place through a block deal. The aggregate value of this deal is ₹7,027 Crore, and shall be carried at a discount of 4%. There shall be a lock-in period of 150 days as Gangwal continues to slowly exit the business.

Tata Consultancy: The IT giant announced that it has appointed Amit Kapoor as its Chief AI & Services Transmission Officer. He will supervise the newly set up global AI unit. Hence, guiding and unifying teams to drive innovation, global partnerships, and domain AI solutions.

Oil India: The business informed that it has formed a JV with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for development of a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh. As part of agreement, the two companies shall also jointly develop CNG stations, and PNG supply to households, businesses, and industries.

Biocon: The pharma giant announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Pharma has secured tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for launch of Sitagliptin tablets in 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg vials.

Tata Steel: The business announced that it has picked up stake worth ₹3,100 Crore in its Singapore-based subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd. The business also informed in its filing with the bourses that it is injecting more funds into the business by subscribing to its shares.

